Giovedì 15 Dicembre 2022
Data From China National PV and Energy Storage Experimental Platform：N-Type TOPCon Module Has Better Power Generation

15 dicembre 2022 | 08.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many kinds of modules available in the PV industry currently, but which module has better Power generation? According to the data of the first three quarters of the China National PV Energy and Storage experimental platform, it has found that N-type high efficiency module has better power generation which N-Type TOPCon module has the highest power generation, then followed by N-Type IBC module.

Jolywood is the pioneer of N-type TOPCon technology and tier 1 company of Bloomberg. Now, Jolywood keeps the investment on N-Type TOPCon technology, all researchers are working on developing J-TOPCon 2.0 technology, and wish to update to J-TOPCon 3.0 as soon as possible.

Jolywood module has low temperature coefficient, high efficiency, and high power output ,high bifaciality, high reliability and low degradation compared with other types of modules. It can generate more power while other conditions keep the same. Jolywood also developed J-TOPCon 2.0 technology in house based on no winding and in-situ doping etc, which makes the cell efficiency increase. Currently, the highest efficiency of mass production can reach 24.8%. In addition, the lab efficiency of Jolywood 182mm N-type cell exceed 26.1 in November.

In the first three quarters of 2022, the experimental data show that the back side of the module has the maximum group irradiation under cloudy weather. Daqing is located in a high latitude area, the sunlight will directly irradiate the back side of the modules at sunrise and sunset. When the sun irradiates the back side of the modules for more than 4 hours, it accounts for about 20% of the accumulated daily irradiation of the back side of the modules. The empirical experimental data show that N-type high-efficiency modules have the best power generation performance, especially N-Type TOPCon module. It will represent the future development direction of module technology. N-Type TOPCon techonolgy has LETID/LID Free impurities, lower temperature coefficient, better Anti-PID performance and longer lifetime. In addition, N-Type TOPCon technology also doesn't have B-O defect.

As a leader in the PV industry, Jolywood will continue to produce high-quality products and promote global energy transformation in the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-from-china-national-pv-and-energy-storage-experimental-platformn-type-topcon-module-has-better-power-generation-301703878.html

