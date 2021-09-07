Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:23
Decreto green pass, verso Cdm giovedì. Maggioranza divisa

Speranza: "Valutazioni su obbligo vaccinale, mai parlato di lockdown"

Obbligo vaccinale, Cgil: "Governo e Parlamento se ne assumano la responsabilità"

Salvini vs Lamorgese: "Ottimo ministro per i punkabbestia di mezza Europa"

Caso tamponi, rinviati a Corte Federale Appello Figc ricorsi Lazio e Lotito

Osimhen, Corte appello Figc accoglie ricorso Napoli: ci sarà contro la Juve

Roma, CasaPound: "Candidati nei municipi? Nessun accordo ma scelte individuali"

Urbino, 21enne causa incidente e fugge: alla vista dei carabinieri si uccide

Omicidio Verona, Chiara Ugolini aveva straccio imbevuto di candeggina in bocca

Rdc, Patuanelli: "Salvini non ha mai lavorato e vuole abolirlo"

Covid, Russo (Ancc-Coop): "In Italia si respira spirito nuovo"

Covid, Pedroni (Coop): "E' importante la voglia di ripartire"

DataChat Closes $25M Series A Round to Continue Democratizing Data Analytics

07 settembre 2021 | 16.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataChat, Inc., a software company that's revolutionizing data analytics, today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A funding round led by Redline Capital and Anthos Capital. Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepthene Capital, which led the previous $4 million seed funding round, also participated.

DataChat addresses a key problem for businesses: Collecting data is easy, but making data-driven decisions is hard, especially for business users who need to act quickly to emerging trends in their data.

"Business data analytics is largely stuck in decades old processes driven by traditional business intelligence tools," Tatiana Evtushenkova, a partner at Redline Capital, said, "Jignesh and his team have a radically different approach to democratize analytics using a novel conversational paradigm, and they have a compelling vision to dramatically transform the existing analytics ecosystem. We are delighted to have led this round."

The key challenge for business today is how to empower their business users to self-serve complex data analytics. Today, for ad hoc analytics, these users either rely on prepared dashboards or spreadsheets to answer complex analytics questions. The power to create new, sophisticated analytics workflows using advanced methods like machine learning is simply out of the reach for these business users. DataChat empowers these users to self-serve data science by simply chatting with their all-in-one platform using controlled natural language.

"We were struck by the sheer simplicity of the solution that DataChat has built, abstracting away complex machine learning and collaboration machinery that is needed to realize the full potential in enterprise data," noted Bryan Kelly, co-founder at Anthos Capital, "We were also impressed by the stellar DataChat team that combines world-class technology creation with a deep customer-empathic approach in everything that they do."

DataChat describes its approach as "AI + BI = CI," which succinctly captures their philosophy of driving analytics to the next level using their novel Conversational Intelligence (CI) approach that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to take business intelligence (BI) to the next level.

"The seed round allowed us to bring the initial product vision to market and to release it to a limited set of customers," said DataChat CEO and co-founder Jignesh Patel, "The reception has been a huge success, and the Series A round will allow us to accelerate execution of both our product roadmap and our customer growth strategy."

DataChat was started as a spin-out from the University of Wisconsin and continues to maintain its headquarters in Madison. DataChat also continues to receive funding from America's Seed Fund and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), UW-Madison's nonprofit patent and licensing organization.

CONTACT: info@datachat.ai

