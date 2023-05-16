Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
18:47
Datacolor acquires matchmycolor

16 maggio 2023 | 17.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor AG, a global leader in color management solutions, announces the acquisition of matchmycolor LLC, a technology company specialized in color formulation and communication software. Datacolor consolidates matchmycolor as of January 1, 2023. The costs for the acquisition and the integration will affect the fiscal years 2022/23 and 2023/24. The strategic acquisition strengthens Datacolor's market position and further expands its global industry presence in color management.

With over 50 years of industry experience, Datacolor has established itself as a trusted global provider of color management solutions, serving customers in a wide area of activities such as the textile and apparel sector, the paint, dye and plastics industry, as well as the fast-growing consumer market. The acquisition of matchmycolor aligns with Datacolor's vision to continuously invest in strengthening its comprehensive product portfolio of high-precision hardware and software solutions as well as its market-leading global service and sales organization helping even more customers get color right.

"We welcome all employees of matchmycolor in the Datacolor family. This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver innovative color management solutions, strengthening Datacolor's comprehensive software offering. Together, we will empower customers to achieve accurate and consistent color performance across the globe," said Albert Busch, CEO at Datacolor.

The owners of matchmycolor, Michael Jakobi and Judy van de Langkruis, expressed their delight to become part of a world-leading group, which will enable them to serve customers in a much larger market than before, saying, "We are looking forward to be joining forces with Datacolor. As one company, we will be able to offer an even wider range of solutions that will help customers achieve their color management goals."

matchmycolor, was created in 2009 through a management buyout from the former Ciba Specialty Chemicals and achieved sales of about CHF 3 million in fiscal 2022 with around 20 employees, mainly software specialists. The matchmycolor team will continue to work out of the company's Basel offices.

For more information on Datacolor's products and services, visit www.datacolor.com.

For more information on matchmycolor products and services, visit www.matchmycolor.com.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.

About matchmycolor

matchmycolor brings together a unique offering of IT services and color know-how, resulting in new, advanced technical software solutions. matchmycolor Colibri®, one of the most innovative, technologically advanced color communication, color matching, tinting and color quality control software tools on the market today, has been specifically designed to meet the requirements of ink and printing, industrial paints and coatings, plastics, textiles, OEMs and brands. This efficient system helps to cut production costs, reduce lead times and accelerate time-to-market by linking all stages of the color supply chain irrespective of application and industry. For more information, visit: www.matchmycolor.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078194/4038499/Datacolor_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datacolor-acquires-matchmycolor-301826197.html

