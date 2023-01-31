Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Davidson Kempner completes acquisition of US$1.1 billion loan portfolio from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

31 gennaio 2023 | 08.33
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment funds advised by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), have completed the acquisition of a portfolio of non-performing loans ("the Portfolio") from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC ("ADCB"), a full-service commercial bank with a primary focus on the United Arab Emirates ("UAE").  

The transaction represents the first sale of a significant portfolio of non-performing loans by ADCB and is thought to be the largest such transaction effected to date in the UAE. The Portfolio acquired by Davidson Kempner consists of 44 corporate loans to UAE-based small and medium-size enterprises, with an aggregate face value of AED 4.2 billion (US$1.1 billion/GBP 925 million).

Seapoint Capital Limited will act as the Special Servicer for Davidson Kempner, and Reviva Capital S.A. will act as Loan Servicer for Davidson Kempner.

For media enquiries:

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LPGreenbrookRob White/Matthew Goodman/Teresa BerezowskiDavidsonKempner@greenbrookadvisory.com+44 207 952 2000

Notes for Editors

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with more than 39 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has approximately $36 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/davidson-kempner-completes-acquisition-of-us1-1-billion-loan-portfolio-from-abu-dhabi-commercial-bank-301734023.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Davidson Kempner loan portfolio investment funds advised portfolio
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza