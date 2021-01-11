Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:41

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:05 esclusivo Boldrini: "Salvini mi ha danneggiata, io minacciata di morte e stupro"

18:43 Nove scienziati Neuromed tra i 100mila più influenti al mondo

17:18 Covid Italia, oggi 12.532 contagi e 448 morti: il bollettino

16:35 Impeachment Trump, l'accusa: "Ha messo a rischio nazione"

16:00 Umbria Energy-Nissan, per tutto il 2021 a Terni test drive gratuito di 48 ore

15:02 Multicedi, nuove aperture, valorizzazione rete e svolta di Deco’ Italia

14:12 Governo, Marcucci: "Plausibile che ci sia rimpasto"

13:59 Nuovo Dpcm, Speranza: "Due ospiti a casa, norma da confermare"

13:43 Banca Ifis: nel 2020 acquisiti 2,7 mld di euro di npl, superate stime

13:21 Covid, l'epidemiologa: "Mancata discesa casi non è per variante Gb"

12:27 esclusivo Covid, Vaia: "Dalla coppia cinese al vaccino in un anno, ora c'è speranza"

12:17 Covid Gb, troppi contagi: allo studio nuove restrizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

DAZN Group Poised For Future Growth With Exciting Changes To Executive Leadership Team

11 gennaio 2021 | 10.24
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Shay Segev Leaves FTSE 100 Gambling Group Entain to Join Global Sports Streaming Platform as Co-Chief Executive Officer

James Rushton Elevated to Co-CEO, Bringing Nearly Two Decades of Sports Media Experience to the Role

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the leading global sports streaming platform, announced today that Shay Segev and James Rushton have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Segev will join DAZN Group in the coming months from Entain (formerly GVC Holdings), a FTSE 100 sports betting and gaming company. Segev's background in technology and proven experience in digital transformation at both Entain and previously Videobet and Playtech, means that he is ideally positioned to help drive DAZN through its next phase of rapid growth.

DAZN Group logo

Rushton has served as DAZN Group Acting CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer where he oversaw all market launches and revenue management functions. Rushton has held a number of key roles throughout his tenure with the company that contributed to its rapid growth within the sports media industry and, ultimately, the transition to streaming.

"This is an important moment for DAZN Group as we deepen our leadership team and ready the organization for its next phase of growth," said John Skipper, DAZN Group Executive Chairman. "James has displayed tremendous leadership, navigating incredible challenges and achieving terrific results which have made us a stronger and more focused company.

"In Shay, we're adding depth and fresh expertise to the team. He is recognized as one of the leading figures in online gaming and brings vast technology and operations experience to the role as well as an impressive track record in digital transformation."

"It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with global reach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports to the world," said Segev. "This role allows me to combine my passion for sport and transformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience."

"Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased and excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the next exciting chapter in our evolution," Rushton said.

DAZN first launched as a streaming service in 2016. From live matches to original programming, DAZN has partnered with the world's leading sports organizations to deliver premium content to fans in a way that matches today's evolving viewing habits. Today's announcement follows DAZN's successful global expansion in December, dramatically increasing the availability of its streaming platform to more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Contacts

Richard Lambert, DAZN, Richard.Lambert@dazn.com, +44 (0)7966 191669

Chris Legentil, DAZN, Chris.Legentil@dazn.com

About DAZN Group   

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sports website, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories. Visit https://media.dazn.com for more information. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as Co-Chief executive officer Gambling Group Entain FTSE 100 leadership Team
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza