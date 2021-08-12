Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 18:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:56 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Sì a obbligo vaccini per over 50"

18:37 Covid oggi Campania, 543 contagi: bollettino 12 agosto

18:15 Covid, immunologo Clerici: "Caro Zangrillo, bollettini fanno tenere guardia alta"

18:12 Cadavere trovato a Temù è di Laura Ziliani, autopsia conferma

17:51 Covid Sicilia oggi, 1.134 contagi: bollettino 12 agosto

17:38 Covid oggi Lombardia, 679 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 12 agosto

17:07 Goletta verde, mala depurazione e scarichi illegali nemici di mare e laghi

16:49 Variante Delta Italia, Ciciliano: "A rischio immunità di gregge"

16:46 Covid Emilia-Romagna, 632 contagi e un morto: bollettino 12 agosto

16:45 Covid Israele, green pass: test obbligatori per bambini dai 3 anni

16:33 Jacobs si ferma, salta Diamond League e chiude stagione

16:26 Covid Sardegna oggi, 435 contagi: bollettino 12 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DAZN Secures Exclusive Rights to 2021 Women's International Champions Cup in 120+ Countries and Territories

12 agosto 2021 | 15.36
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Tournament to Be Broadcast Live on DAZN as Well as DAZN's New YouTube Channel Dedicated to Women's Football:  Four Matches, Two Days, One Champion 

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, will broadcast next week's prestigious Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) live in over 120 countries and territories worldwide. Moreover, the tournament – which features four of the most winning European and American club teams in the history of the sport, and includes many players that have just returned from Tokyo with shiny new hardware around their necks – will also be made available for free in those markets on DAZN's new YouTube channel dedicated to women's football.

DAZN to broadcast the Women’s ICC tournament live on platform as well as on its new YouTube channel dedicated to women’s football (PRNewsfoto/DAZN)

NWSL powerhouse Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament and face off on Aug. 18 in an all-American clash against the formidable Houston Dash at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile that same day, the new queens of Europe, FC Barcelona – winners of the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League – take on the most successful women's club team in history and reigning WICC champ, the star-studded French giant Olympique Lyonnais.

This will set up an electric Europe vs. USA final on Aug. 21, with the winners of the first two matches battling it out for championship glory and to be named World's Best Club.

The full schedule of events is as follows, with all four matches available both live and on demand on DAZN and DAZN's new women's football YouTube channel:

rdst

"We are thrilled to have secured the rights to the Women's International Champions Cup, which features two of the best teams from the National Women's Soccer League going up against two fierce rivals from the UEFA Women's Champions League," said James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group. "At DAZN, we are deeply committed to growing women's football and women's sport overall by bringing more visibility to elite competitions, such as the WICC, than ever before; that's why making next week's tournament available on DAZN as well as on YouTube for free was a no-brainer, to reach even more existing and new fans alike with what's sure to be two epic days of action."

The WICC will be available live and on demand with English language commentary as well as French and Spanish commentary for those respective matchups. Fans can tune in on DAZN and DAZN's YouTube channel in more than 120 markets across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. The full list of territories can be found here.

Fans can sign up for DAZN at www.DAZN.com or by downloading the DAZN app on a wide range of connected devices, including smart TVs, PCs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles.

About DAZN Group   

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories after first launching in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan in 2016. Visit https://media.dazn.com for more information. 

About Relevent Sports Group          

Relevent Sports Group (RSG) is the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia. RSG operates the International Champions Cup, the summer's largest men's club tournament featuring the world's best teams in iconic venues, the WICC, and ICC Futures, a youth tournament for the top clubs in the world. Regarded as one of the most influential privately-owned soccer companies internationally, RSG is focused on expanding its footprint, creating a year-round soccer platform including new digital properties and the first-of-its-kind joint venture with LaLiga to promote soccer in North America.    

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1593681/DAZN_Women_ICC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

DAZN Group logo (PRNewsfoto/DAZN Group)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport ICT ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Two Days One Champion YouTube Channel Dedicated as
Vedi anche
News to go
Goletta verde, mala depurazione e scarichi illegali nemici di mare e laghi
News to go
Vaccini Covid, Speranza: "Prima dose per oltre 70% persone vaccinabili"
News to go
12 agosto, Giornata mondiale dell'elefante
News to go
Covid e Ferragosto, a Palermo spiagge vietate e niente falò
News to go
Referendum, da oggi si può firmare anche online
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani prendono Ghazni
News to go
Incendi, Sicilia ancora in fiamme
News to go
Il caffè previene il melanoma, lo studio
News to go
Caldo record in Italia fino a Ferragosto
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino dell'11 agosto
News to go
Allarme incendi in Italia, bruciano Calabria e Sicilia
News to go
Soluzione salina al posto del vaccino, infermiera tedesca sotto accusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza