Lunedì 13 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 21:44
DB Schenker implements groundbreaking automated e-commerce logistics hub in Spain

13 marzo 2023 | 16.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Forefront Autonomous Mobile Robot technology installed in record time for fulfillment to Spain, Portugal, and France

- Creating 150 new jobs and high sustainability standards

MADRID, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Schenker, a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider commenced operating one of the largest automated e-commerce facilities servicing its retail customers in Spain, Portugal and France.

 

 

Operations in the 50,000 m2 state-of-the-art warehouse in Guadalajara have started with 150 employees in newly created jobs, more than 200 robots, and an optimized packaging system. The site is equipped with a Goods-to-Person picking system to handle around 120,000 units per day based on Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) provided by Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology. The system features innovative pick-and-pack solutions for a fast and flexible online-order fulfillment as well as an efficient handling of returns.

Alfredo Alcalá, DB Schenker's Contract Logistics Product Manager in Iberia: "DB Schenker is committed to serving the e-commerce sector with its innovative power and proven reliability. The automated solutions of our Guadalajara operations were installed in a record time of only four months and already proved their stability and flexibility around Black Friday and the Christmas season. We are proud to meet the expectations and the confidence of a customer as important as adidas."

An automated conveyor system ensures on-time processing and fast delivery times to establish the best customer experience for adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry and DB Schenker's leading customer in this site. In order to optimize the volume of parcels and utilization of transport vehicles, packaging is adjusted to the exact size of the product that is shipped through an automated solution. This results in reduced CO2 emissions throughout distribution.

A privileged and sustainable location

The logistics hub is certified "BREEAM Very Good," aligning with sustainability as a strategic priority for DB Schenker, which seeks to grow in an environmentally friendly way and is committed to innovative and low-impact digital solutions. Among other features to protect natural resources, the warehouse combines skylights with high-tech LED systems and natural ventilation.

The state-of-the-art warehouse is situated in the Henares industrial park, strategically located 50 kilometers from Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and 60 kilometers from the center of Madrid with a connection to the main A2 and R2 highways. The flexibility of the warehouse design and technology, high-tech automation systems, plus the creation of jobs make it an excellent reference in Spain and Europe.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xgttrkl9PAkPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031668/GeekPlus_DB_Schenker.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/Geek_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/db-schenker-implements-groundbreaking-automated-e-commerce-logistics-hub-in-spain-301770279.html

in Evidenza