Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 12:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:54 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 35.450 soldati Russia"

11:51 Nato, Pyongyang: "Pericoloso preludio a versione asiatica dell'Alleanza"

11:30 M5S, giallo su post Taverna contro Grillo

11:20 Roma, cade dal quinto piano: si rompe una gamba ma si salva

10:57 Inter, Lukaku sbarca a Milano: "Troppo contento"

10:52 Nato, Biden: "Altre difese aeree in Italia e Germania"

10:43 Texas, strage di migranti morti in un camion: sono 51 le vittime

10:39 Monza, accoltella un uomo alla gola: arresto in flagranza per tentato omicidio

10:29 Libri, presentato 'La guerra di Putin, attacco alla democrazia in Europa'

10:10 Ucraina, Kherson prepara referendum su adesione a Russia

10:05 Nato, vertice Madrid al via. Stoltenberg: "Da Cina sfida a nostri valori"

09:45 Banca Popolare Sondrio, nel nuovo piano 550 mln dividendi al 2025

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DBN Group Jointly Tackle Down Pressing Agricultural Problems with Top-notch Scientist and Award Winners

29 giugno 2022 | 10.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 Zhongguancun Global Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum Held to Strengthen Tech-driven Force

BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Dabeinong Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd., an agricultural high-tech enterprise, lately hosts the Zhongguancun Global Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum ("the Forum") through Global Agricultural Technology Innovation Platform (GAIN)  to explore the latest research finding from the studies of the top-notch scientists. During the forum, DBN Group has also named the recipients of the 12th DBN Science and Technology Award that thirty-one awards were conferred to agricultural scientists and researchers who have greatly contributed to the advancement of China's agricultural sciences by making pioneering discoveries and developing innovative technologies to address the issues in a wide range of fields spanning seed science, livestock vaccines, and cotton cultivation and management.

Over 1 million people have watched livestreams of the Forum, which can be viewed here.

"Over the past 23 years, DBN Group has honored and recognized numerous landmark scientific and technological discoveries in China's key agricultural fields. We explore new approaches to further encourage and incentivize scientific personnel at the forefront of innovation who uses their ingenuity and creativity to further push the boundary of modern science. Their dedication and contribution strengthen China's food security, enhance food safety, protect ecological safety, injecting forces that drive agricultural modernization and sustainable development for China and beyond," said Dr. Shao Genhuo, Chairman of DBN Group.

"Building on our previous milestones, we hope to continue boosting cooperation with global partners in order to better serve the agricultural communities and the industry as a whole, jointly tackling pressing agricultural problems and improving people's well-being," he added.

Yang Yuanzhu, Chief Expert of Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd, President of Seed Industry Research Institute, Zheng Haixue, Professor and Director of Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and Li Zhaohu, Professor and President of Huazhong Agricultural University, were invited to present and introduce their original scientific research to the audience at the event. The three extraordinary scientific discoveries, which are granted the top award, include:

Three Nobel Laureates, including Oene Oenema, Winner of Nobel Prize in Peace, Professor of Wageningen University & Research, Hartmut Michel, Winner of Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Academician of the German National Academy of Sciences, and Muhammad Yunus, Winner of Nobel Prize in Peace and Bangladeshi Economist, were also highlighted at the ceremony where they shared their path-breaking research and analysis on the potential unlocked by the bio-based economy and its benefits to sustainable agriculture, and shed light on the opportunities for accelerating the development of the rural communities in China.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850118/video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850117/image.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Agricoltura_E_Allevamento ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza award Winners DBN Group Jointly award Winners
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
News to go
Nato, Stoltenberg: "Russia rappresenta minaccia per la nostra sicurezza"
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, il report Oms
News to go
Scozia, Sturgeon propone 19 ottobre 2023 data referendum indipendenza
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza