Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 23:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:00 Fiorentina-Roma 2-0, viola agganciano giallorossi

21:34 Ucraina, Pentagono: "Nazisti? Parole Putin ridicole"

21:32 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:02 Cucchi, Ilaria: "Stefano morto per il pestaggio, ora nessuno potrà negarlo"

20:38 La regina Elisabetta salta il discorso in Parlamento

20:29 Mariupol, nuovi bombardamenti su Azovstal. Missili su Odessa

20:19 Nick Cave, nuova tragedia: muore un secondo figlio

19:54 Dell'Utri: "Non ho scelto io Lagalla, era il candidato naturale per Palermo"

19:24 Covid, "dal 16 maggio Paxlovid in farmacie Lombardia"

18:52 Ucraina, Biden firma legge per agevolare consegna armi a Kiev

18:35 Cucchi, Cassazione: per Mandolini e Tedesco condanna annullata, prescrizione a luglio

18:25 Taobuk 2022, programma: tra gli ospiti Paul Auster e Michel Houllebecq

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral launch new destination vision and strategy for Saadiyat Island

09 maggio 2022 | 19.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, have today unveiled Saadiyat Island's new vision, strategy and brand, positioning it as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination, which bolsters the emirate's tourism sector and supports the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy.

This new strategy is set to attract travellers seeking transformative, luxury experiences and drive Saadiyat Vision 2025 which aims to grow domestic and international visitor numbers, supporting the development of Abu Dhabi's tourism ecosystem. Saadiyat Island is expected to attract 19 million visitors and contribute AED 4.2 billion in direct tourism revenue by 2025.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi said: "Saadiyat Island is undoubtedly one of Abu Dhabi's finest treasures. It is unmatched anywhere in the world for its stunning natural beaches, world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, sporting and F&B experiences. This natural island is home to amazing wildlife and luxury hotels alike and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy, seamlessly fitting into Abu Dhabi's wider strategy as the destination of choice for global travellers.

We look forward to elevating awareness of Saadiyat's enriching experiences as part of Abu Dhabi's wider offering. From culture and entertainment to amazing landmarks and natural landscapes - all within close proximity to one another - Abu Dhabi is a must-visit destination."

DCT Abu Dhabi recently appointed Miral to oversee the destination management strategy of Saadiyat Island. The two entities have been continuously collaborating on growing the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, the success of which has led to this renewed partnership.

By showcasing a diverse array of cultural experiences that appeal on a global level, Saadiyat has become a beacon in the cultural tourism ecosystem, which this new partnership seeks to further advance.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: "We are honoured and excited to be spearheading Saadiyat Island's new strategy to position Saadiyat as the destination of choice, providing visitors with enriching luxury experiences. With such a unique offering, from diverse cultural institutions including the iconic Louvre Museum, to pristine white beaches and undisturbed wildlife, Saadiyat Island is well-positioned to boost Abu Dhabi's tourism sector."

The island's 'One Island. Many Journeys.' campaign will highlight Saadiyat's array of offerings, from a world-leading Cultural District, and luxury hotels and resorts, to a diverse wildlife ecosystem.

Saadiyat is home to the first international outpost of the iconic Louvre Museum, with three more world-class museums set to open in the coming years, and the forthcoming Abrahamic House which altogether will cement the island as a one of the world's leading cultural centres. The prestigious New York University Abu Dhabi and an international outpost of the renowned Berklee School of Music are also located on Saadiyat.

With five luxurious waterfront resorts and a boutique villa retreat located on Nurai Island, Saadiyat Island will be the destination of choice for discerning travellers. Visitors with a keen interest in sustainability and responsible tourism can experience Saadiyat's diverse ecosystem of protected wildlife, from endangered hawksbill turtles to over 300 species of birds. 

Saadiyat also hosts a year-round programme of cultural, lifestyle, golf, wellness and culinary events and activities, all within one unique, secluded location.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813657/Saadiyat_Island.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813628/Saadiyat_Island_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813646/Saadiyat_Island_2.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51005 en US Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza positioning it as Miral launch new Abu Dhabi DCT Abu Dhabi
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Metsola: "Futuro Europa legato a Kiev"
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Possibile torni obbligo mascherina in autunno"
News to go
Scuola, sindacati: "Sciopero il 30 maggio"
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "A giugno parere su adesione a Ue"
News to go
Luce e gas, Antitrust: "Stop ai contratti accettati per telefono"
News to go
Como, maxi sequestro accessori auto e moto contraffatti
News to go
Aldo Moro ucciso dalle Br 44 anni fa
News to go
Covid, Italia verso estate "senza restrizioni"
News to go
Truffe online, eseguiti 59 ordini di custodia cautelare
News to go
9 maggio, parata in Russia: Putin rivendica operazione
News to go
Sciopero dei magistrati il 16 maggio
News to go
F1, Gp Miami: trionfa Max Verstappen
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza