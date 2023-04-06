Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
comunicato stampa

DCX Announces 215% Revenue Increase in 2022, 4th-Consecutive Year of Record Growth in Crypto Mining Market

06 aprile 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCX, a global leader in liquid cooling solutions for the crypto mining industry, today announced a 215% revenue growth YoY. The revenue increase marks the 4th-consecutive year of record growth since the company started its operations in 2019.

"2022 results demonstrate our continuous technology advantage and ability to efficiently serve customers in over 50 countries worldwide. Our growth in recent years has been driven by scalable and affordable immersion cooling systems dedicated to both small-scale individual miners and large operators. DCX Immersion Mining Solutions are built to enable higher performance, energy efficiency & sustainable heat reuse, which additionally contributed throughout the year to USD 10 M of savings on energy by our business and individual clients", announced Tomasz Buk, DCX CSO.

"We have amazing customers who have trusted us, this is why we have been able to deliver over 2000 individual immersion systems with a total cooling capacity of 80MW, which makes us leaders in the rapidly growing liquid cooling industry. A great position for the upcoming announcements of the new architecture of DCX Immersion Cooling Systems", said Maciek Szadkowski, DCX CTO.

DCX Immersion Cooling Systems allows our customers to protect expensive hardware from humid climates or freezing temperatures, to reuse the heat, or to overclock the mining machine providing quicker ROI and better TCO for a mining operation.

New contracts and contributions to clients' success

In 2022 DCX successfully achieved its deliveries plan to all major markets, additionally providing new top-class systems to the US, its No. 1 global market:

Since the launch of DCX operations in 2019, the company has continued its development across Europe and international markets. DCX now serves over 50 markets globally, across 6 continents.

About DCX

DCX, dcx.eu, cryptocooling.eu, based in Warsaw, Poland, EU, is a leading worldwide company providing a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable liquid cooling systems: Direct Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling dedicated to high-performance computing, including crypto mining operations and IT datacenters.

DCX portfolio includes Immersion Mining Enclosures and Immersion Mining Rack solutions, Immersion Server Systems, Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) dedicated to Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC). The company also supplies Immersion Optimized Dry Coolers and Thermasafe Dielectric Engineered Fluids. DCX offers comprehensive design and implementation services making it the first choice for liquid cooling systems for crypto mining and IT, data centers, and edge applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048326/DCX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dcx-announces-215-revenue-increase-in-2022-4th-consecutive-year-of-record-growth-in-crypto-mining-market-301790910.html

articoli
in Evidenza