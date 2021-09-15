Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Green pass obbligatorio per lavoratori privati e pubblici

22:53 Champions League, Liverpool-Milan 3-2

22:22 Valeria Marini sulla truffa alla madre: "Fiduciosa nella giustizia"

21:57 Ginnastica Usa, abusi su atlete: Simone Biles in lacrime

21:53 Bollette, aumento luce e gas: in Cdm misura per evitarlo

21:18 Covid Toscana, somministrate 6 soluzioni fisiologiche anziché vaccino

20:43 Sondaggi politici, Pd primo partito e FdI davanti a Lega

20:24 Green pass obbligatorio lavoro, quando scatta stop stipendio

20:24 Green pass obbligatorio, verso tamponi a carico lavoratori

20:08 M5S, strappo di Vianello: "Movimento di Conte ha abbandonato l'ambiente"

20:06 Green pass lavoro obbligatorio, scontro governo-sindacati su tamponi gratis

19:47 Covid, Viola: "Da studi su farmaco anakinra buone notizie"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

De Tomaso Welcomes Carmen Jorda

15 settembre 2021 | 16.51
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MODENA, Italy and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Our dear friends, 

When we began our revival, we promised to tell the untold story of De Tomaso. Today, we are honoured to share the story of where our legacy began. Our story is a love story. It's the story of a great romance between Alejandro de Tomaso and his soulmate and business partner, Isabelle. 

In order to pay proper homage, we have not only named our new P72 homologation prototipo after her, but have also created a short film titled, Meet 'Isabelle'.  

Throughout her life, Isabelle defied expectations from friends, family and foes; forging her own path and pursuing her passion of racing.  She raced with the men, both in America and ultimately in Europe, where she met, married and raced with Alejandro. 

Our P72 not only takes the spirit of Italy, Argentina, and America, but honours her spirit as well and recognizes her role in our history.  

Meet 'Isabelle' 

Carmen Jorda Officially Joins De Tomaso  

We are pleased to announce that Carmen Jorda has officially joined the De Tomaso family as a factory Development and Scuderia De Tomaso Racing Driver. 

Being both a female racing driver and powerful business woman, Isabelle was a pioneer for her era — and her spirit now lives on through Carmen, as both share a similar, unique spirit and story. A story about defying expectations, defying critics and forging one's own path to break the status quo. To become part of something bigger than just oneself. A movement, a journey, a revival of a historic brand and an opportunity to make true automotive history. 

Carmen, the daughter of former racer José Miguel Jorda, has already begun testing on our P72 development vehicles on both road and track. A lifelong automotive enthusiast, Carmen has raced in the European Open Formula 3 Championship (achieving three podiums), the American Indy Lights Championship and GP3 Series. She is one of a select few women to have held an official driver role with a Formula 1 team. 

"From the outset, Carmen's energy fully aligned with that of our team and her unique skillset has proven complementary to our development programmes. When deciding to pay homage to Isabelle and communicate her untold story, there was unquestionably no other person who embodied the core traits, spirit and talents of Isabelle than Carmen.  We are proud to welcome her as part of our growing family and her role will continue to expand over the coming years." - Ryan Berris, CEO/CMO - De Tomaso Automobili 

"I am incredibly grateful to join the De Tomaso family; it feels like a dream.  The De Tomaso brand has such a storied history and I am truly honoured to carry on the inspiring spirit of Isabelle.  Our shared passion and genuine vision has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring the romance back to automotive, both on the road and track.  We have a momentous journey ahead as we continue to write the next chapters of De Tomaso and automotive history." - Carmen Jorda, Factory Development & Racing Driver - De Tomaso Automobili 

Notes to Editors: 

A series of creative assets accompanying this release are available to download from the De Tomaso Automobili press site: www.detomaso-automobili.com/press/  

Press 

Press site: www.detomaso-automobili.com/press Website: www.detomaso-automobili.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/detomaso.official/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/detomaso_official Twitter: www.twitter.com/_DeTomaso 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626795/Carmen_Jorda.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626794/Carmen_Jorda_racer_and_fashion_icon.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza New York Italia Modena
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, bollettino 15 settembre
News to go
Farmaci, da diabete a ipertensione: uso più alto in aree disagiate
News to go
Terza dose vaccino anti-covid, al via a Rieti
News to go
Mattarella: "Problemi globali vanno affrontati insieme"
News to go
Caivano, droga spacciata attraverso feritoia porta di una palazzina
News to go
Covid, von der Leyen: "Ue leader nel mondo per vaccinati"
News to go
Botte e insulti ai bimbi, maestra interdetta per un anno
News to go
Nordcorea, nuovo test su missile balistico
News to go
Green pass Italia, verso estensione obbligo per lavoro pubblico e privato
News to go
Champions, la Juve torna a sorridere: 3-0 in casa Malmoe
News to go
Rifiuti speciali, Italia prima in Ue per riciclo
News to go
Made in Italy, export torna a livello pre-covid nel 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza