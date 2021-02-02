Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:04 Caso Luca Ventre, autorità Montevideo: "Entrò vivo in pronto soccorso"

12:54 Covid Veneto, oggi 621 contagi e 76 morti: il bollettino

12:22 Sardegna resta zona arancione

12:21 Variante inglese Covid, scienziati Gb: "Sta mutando di nuovo"

12:03 Anticorpi monoclonali Covid, pressing Speranza su Aifa

11:52 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Aifa: "Sì a over 55 in buone condizioni"

11:41 Crisi governo, Sardine: "Da Renzi ricatto predatorio"

11:37 Vaccino Covid Lombardia, Moratti: "Over 80 dal 24 febbraio"

11:33 Covid Usa, superati i 26 milioni di casi

11:12 Amalfi, grossa frana sfiora abitazioni

11:07 Pil, Istat: -8,8% nel 2020

11:01 Crisi governo, Cacciari: "Mattarella chiama Draghi se rischiamo baratro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Vaccino covid Fico Mattarella Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

DEAC expands partners' data centers' network with location in Vilnius and invests in Riga DC upgrade

02 febbraio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

European data centers' operator DEAC is expanding its partners DC network by adding Data Center Logistics (DLC) data centers in Vilnius, Lithuania.

RIGA, Latvia, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides new location, DEAC has two owned 2.3MW and 0.4MW data centers in Riga and the third with 4MW and additional 400 racks under construction, as well as over the years developed partnerships with locations in Moscow, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Kiev and Amsterdam. Close geographical location of Riga and Vilnius allows building together Baltic region level IT infrastructure for power and capacity demanding customers.

Data centers’ operator DEAC is expanding its European partners’ data center network by adding seventh location in Vilnius, Lithuania with fast and direct connection to Data Center Logistics (DLC) data centers.

Now two Baltic Data Center operators can provide services that are more competitive in the region and beyond, both in areas of data center and data transmission. "With direct and fast multi x10Gbit/s connections, it is possible to offer versatile IT solutions and reliable cloud or colocation infrastructure for backup and risk diversification in Europe and in Russia," comments Andris Gailitis, DEAC CEO. In 2020, Latvian DEAC and Lithuanian DLC became part of Quaero Capital.

Meanwhile, DEAC has also started to implement its plan on data center "Riga" expansion and improvement of energy efficiency with planned investments this year for one mln. Euros. In January, DEAC added two Kohler-SDMO generators and expanded cooling equipment with Vertiv Liebert HPC Chiller and CRAH equipment to improve PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) performance and prepare data center for Europe's "climate-neutral" requirements by 2030.

As a part of the renovation and becoming more environmentally friendly, DEAC also replaced 235 fluorescent light sources and 24 area luminaires with LED luminaires. As a result, qualitative lightning in the data center and significant annual savings on electricity.

Besides investments in "Riga" data center infrastructure, several services upgrades are planned with self-service platforms for virtualization automation and standard dedicated servers' configurations for small business customers and partners' convenience.

About DEAC

DEAC is one of the largest carrier-neutral data center operators in Northern Europe with long-term experience in the field, providing secure facility and solutions to customers from over 40 countries. Since 1999, DEAC aims to provide complete data center services and individual IT solutions. DEAC offers a wide range of customized IT solutions that allow business protection and optimal cost reduction by analyzing business needs in accordance with company strategy and its business objectives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430789/DC_map_image.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
centers' operator DEAC DC upgrade is expanding its partners DC network Vilnius
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Dicano se c'è governo, altrimenti elezioni"
Mafia, colpo ai clan: 23 fermi. C'è anche mandante omicidio Livatino
Genazzani (Ema): "Immunità di gregge solo dopo l’estate"
Bassetti e il medico anti-vaccino covid, il video dello scontro
Caterina Balivo: "Ecco perché ho lasciato 'Vieni da me'..."
L'intervista
Vittorio Storaro: "Io e Charlie Chaplin, così ho scoperto il cinema"
Renzi, governo, Bin Laden: cosa ha detto Travaglio in tv
Ricciardi: "Vaccini covid funzionano contro variante inglese"
Fico: "Verificare maggioranza a partire da quella attuale"
Mattarella: "Serve presto un governo sostenuto dal Parlamento"
M5S, Crimi: "Premier? C'è solo Giuseppe Conte"
Salvini: "A Mattarella abbiamo chiesto elezioni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza