Venerdì 16 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:29
comunicato stampa

Debut at Intersolar, Unveiling Ampace's Three Major Series of Residential Energy Storage Products

16 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of the domestic SNEC Exhibition, three series of RESS solutions of Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") coring on some RESS products characterized by high safety, low temperature resistance and long service life, has been exhibited at the Intersolar Europe 2023 on June 14 - 16, which is Ampace's overseas debut.

Ampace is equipped with complete RESS solutions matrix, covering 5 kWh to 23 kWh, as well as both distributed-type and stack-type. In addition, it has a full range of application scenarios from low voltage, medium voltage, to high voltage platforms, and has provided services for major customers in countries and regions, such as Japan, Europe, North America, and Australia. As one of the key markets of Ampace, RESS products occupy the global market share of more than 30%.

At this exhibition, the three series of products PR-S1, PR-H, SP-5000L have been displayed. Focusing on high safety, high reliability and long service life, under the low temperature environment application scenario of -20℃, the three series of products can achieve normal charge and discharge with a service life of 15 years and 8,000 cycles. Besides, their warranty period is 15 years.

Aimed at the newly installed high-voltage system market, the PR-S1 series of product are compatible with 7 kWh - 23 kWh and 100 V - 500 V voltage applications, which can meet various mainstream home application scenarios of European. This series of products achieve a single module weight of less than 30 kg, reducing the weight by 20% compared with mainstream products under the same electricity consumption conditions.

The PR-H series products consist of battery modules and DCDC, which can meet the requirements of mainstream voltage inputs worldwide. The SP-5000L series of products are aimed at the newly installed low-voltage systems and the replacement of the old systems in the existing market, achieving a weight of ≤ 36 kg, which is one of the world's smallest and lightest 48 V, 100 Ah products, which can meet the application scenarios of off-grid & grid-connected RESS.

Ampace has accelerated to involve in the RESS market, and continued to extend to industrial and commercial energy storage, portable energy storage, UPS and other fields. In September, Ampace will participate in the RE+, Solar Power International (SPI) in America to present its full energy storage solution.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102904/image_5028391_36893143.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/debut-at-intersolar-unveiling-ampaces-three-major-series-of-residential-energy-storage-products-301852247.html

in Evidenza