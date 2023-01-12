Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:02 Caro carburante, l'ipotesi di intervento per prezzo benzina

21:02 Inchiesta Lobby nera, pm Milano: sospetti su Fidanza e altri ma nessuna prova

20:57 Ucraina, Urso vede Zelensky: "Conferenza ricostruzione a marzo in Italia"

20:41 Coppa Italia 2023, Samp ko e Fiorentina ai quarti

20:34 Caro carburante, Meloni: "Nessuno scaricabarile, domani incontro sindacati"

20:30 Scontri ultras, verso stop trasferte tifosi Roma e Napoli

20:14 World Economic Forum, ha ancora senso il grande ritrovo a Davos?

20:12 Covid, Bassetti: "Vaccino cubano efficace come quelli a mRna"

19:55 Regionali Lazio, Conte presenta Bianchi: "Voto utile non porta da nessuna parte"

19:31 Sanremo 2023, Lucarelli vs Ferragni: "Il cachet? Per lei sono spicci"

19:16 Jeremy Renner di Avengers rischia amputazione della gamba

19:07 Vaticano, Chaoqui in tribunale: "Faccia a faccia con Becciu in nome di Papa Francesco"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Decentralized Lending Protocol Flux Finance Launches, Looks to Support Tokenized US Treasuries from Ondo Finance

12 gennaio 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux Finance (https://fluxfinance.com/) is releasing a decentralized lending protocol that can support both permissionless cryptoassets as well as tokenized securities with transfer restrictions.

Flux Finance follows a peer-to-pool model and is designed to always quote a lend and borrow rate, ensuring constant liquidity. Flux is an evolution of earlier DeFi lending protocols like Compound and Aave, which facilitate lending against pure cryptocurrency collateral like BTC and ETH, and which functioned without defaults during a tumultuous 2022 as centralized lenders collapsed. Flux introduces some changes to these protocols in order to support permissioned collateral in a compliant manner. In doing so, Flux hopes to onboard tokenized securities and other real world assets as collateral, which currently offer superior risk-adjusted yields with more liquidity than natively on-chain assets.

Flux was developed by Ondo Finance, a US-based software development and asset management firm. Ondo Finance also developed the ONDO tokens, which will be used to govern Flux Finance. ONDO token holders will vote to select the supported assets and relevant parameters for the initial markets on Flux. One pending proposal includes support for the stablecoins USDC and DAI, as well as for OUSG, a tokenized exposure to U.S. Treasuries recently launched by Ondo Finance. If the vote passes, investors would be able to lend stablecoins against U.S. Treasuries and, on the flip side, to lever up exposure to Treasuries.

Flux is launching at a time when on-chain yields are very low – 1-2% p.a. across Compound, Aave, and Curve – while U.S. Treasury yields are expected to soon exceed 5%. If successful, Flux and other protocols interfacing with tokenized securities may help to bridge that gap.

The mission of Flux Finance is to promote the advancement of a more transparent and open financial system through the use of blockchain technology.

Media ContactJoshua Zimmermedia@fluxfinance.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981887/Flux_Finance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decentralized-lending-protocol-flux-finance-launches-looks-to-support-tokenized-us-treasuries-from-ondo-finance-301720061.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza as well as that can support Isole Vergini Britanniche as
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, ambasciatore a Roma: "Pena di morte dopo processi regolari"
News to go
Caro carburanti, sindacati convocati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola presenta nuove regole a Parlamento Ue
News to go
Milano Fashion Week 2023, il calendario
News to go
Vino, Confagricoltura: "Deriva proibizionistica in Irlanda su etichetta"
News to go
Giustizia, Bonelli: "Cartabia ammetta l'errore"
News to go
Ucraina, ministro Urso a Kiev
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2023, in arrivo detrazioni del 50%
News to go
Loculi in cimitero, arrestato vice presidente Provincia Caserta
News to go
Carburante, sciopero benzinai il 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Primarie Pd, trovato accordo su voto online
News to go
Carenza farmaci in Italia, arriva tavolo permanente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza