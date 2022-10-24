Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Tweet pro Putin, olandese De Graaf fuori da gruppo Ue Identità e Democrazia

16:45 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.640 contagi e 15 morti: 236 casi a Milano

16:42 Sclerosi multipla, al via campagna 'Diamo uno strappo alla Sm'

16:40 Covid oggi Basilicata, 90 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 24 ottobre

16:30 Bollette luce e gas 'sospese', la proposta della diocesi di Roma

16:28 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.705 nuovi casi e 5 morti: bollettino 24 ottobre

16:26 Gb, la rivincita di Sunak: un miliardario a Downing Street

16:24 Covid, Bassetti: "Stop isolamento positivi, gente fa tampone a casa e non lo comunica"

16:21 Atp Vienna 2022, Berrettini salta torneo

16:21 Per amministratori delegati recessione in arrivo ma sarà breve

16:20 Ucraina-Russia, cos'è la 'bomba sporca'

16:19 Covid oggi Italia, 11.606 nuovi casi e 39 morti: bollettino 24 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

deCODE genetics publishes multiomics study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

24 ottobre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland have discovered rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, publish today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics.

 

 

Sequence variants that associate with NAFLD were identified, including rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets. Plasma proteomic analyses provided further insight into the pathogenesis of  NAFLD

NAFLD is a growing health problem and is estimated to affect up to 25% of the world's population. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), when over 5% of the liver is fat with no identifiable causes such as excessive alcohol consumption, is the first stage of NAFLD. NAFL can progress to non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) which can progress further into liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). NAFLD can be difficult to diagnose and monitor and there is currently no therapy available. The identification of potential drug targets and biomarkers is therefore of great importance.

A large genome-wide association study of NAFL, liver cirrhosis and HCC was conducted and the findings integrated with expression and proteomic data. For NAFL, 9,491 clinical cases from Iceland, UK, USA and Finland were utilized in addition to proton density fat fraction (PDFF) extracted from 36,116 liver MRIs. Among the sequence variants the scientists found, in the Icelandic population,were rare, protective, predicted loss-of-function variants in MTARC1 and GPAM suggesting that inhibiting MTARC1 or GPAM could be therapeutic for NAFL or NASH.

Levels of thousands of proteins measured in plasma were analyzed, identifying potential biomarkers of disease, disease progression or target engagement and models that can discriminate between a NAFL and cirrhosis were constructed using the proteomics data. The results therefore provide a path to  the development of non-invasive tools to evaluate and diagnose NAFLD.

Additionally, the pleiotropic effects of the identified variants were explored by looking at associations with 52 other phenotypes and traits. BMI is one of the most common risk factors of NAFLD and longitudinal PDFF measures suggested that carriers of p.Ile148Met, the well-know NAFLD risk variant, in PNPLA3 are more susceptible to change in BMI than non-carriers.

To date this study is one of the largest ones conducted to shed light on the genetic basis of NAFLD and the results will hopefully contribute to the development of diagnostic tools or therapies that can help patients suffering from NAFLD.

CONTACT:Thora Kristin Asgeirsdottir,thoraa@decode.is+354 894 1909deCODE genetics

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926826/deCODE_genetics.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decode-genetics-publishes-multiomics-study-of-nonalcoholic-fatty-liver-disease-301656169.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza decode genetics publishes decode Islanda Scientists at deCODE genetics in Iceland
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
News to go
Una famiglia su 4 in Italia a rischio povertà assoluta
News to go
Iran, agenzia nucleare conferma attacco informatico
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Grazie Papa per pensiero rivolto a Italia"
News to go
Catanzaro, tre giovani morti per rogo in casa
News to go
Roma, manichini La Russa e Fontana impiccati: indaga Digos
News to go
Sonno tra i 7 segnali di benessere cardiovascolare
News to go
Governo Meloni, von der Leyen: "Lieta di lavorare insieme"
News to go
Pedopornografia, 24 indagati a Catania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza