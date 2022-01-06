Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:45 Quarta dose vaccino covid, Ceo Moderna: "Sarà necessaria"

00:20 Lotteria Italia 2022, biglietti vincenti e premi: 5 milioni a Roma

23:05 Covid Italia, record contagi: oltre 200mila in un giorno

22:59 Juventus-Napoli 1-1, Chiesa risponde a Mertens

22:50 Covid Sicilia, a Palermo due ospedali da campo per boom contagi

22:02 Obbligo vaccinale over 50 scatta da subito

21:32 Covid Austria, governo vara norme più stringenti

20:40 Milan-Roma 3-1, tris rossonero e Mourinho ko

20:35 Smart working PA e privati, Orlando: "Usarlo al massimo"

20:09 Vicequestore Schilirò posta foto Norimberga: "Esiste giustizia inesorabile"

20:06 Covid e Serie A, Sarri: "Ci dicano se è malattia seria o influenza"

19:47 Nuova variante Francia, Oms: "Vigili ma non circola attivamente"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DEEP Robotics' Jueying Lite2 Robot Dog Makes Its Debut at CES 2022

06 gennaio 2022 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEP Robotics exhibited its intelligent quadruped robot Jueying Lite2 with its partner Alisys at CES 2022, the tech industry's annual trade show held this year in Las Vegas on January 5-7, 2022, showcasing cutting-edge robotics technologies. Jueying Lite2, the second-generation dexterous intelligent robot dog created by DEEP Robotics for scientific research institutions, universities and technology enthusiasts, has greatly improved motion control capabilities and delivers a much enhanced intelligent interactive experience compared with its predecessors, stimulating innovation in the realm of quadruped devices.

Jueying Lite2 has been displayed during the exhibition by DEEP Robotics' 2022 CES partner Alisys. DEEP Robotics is an Asian pioneer in several robotic technologies, with particular attention paid to the motion control algorithms that guide quadruped robots, the development of relevant key components and systems as well as intelligent environmental perception, while Alisys is committed to enhancing the capabilities of robots through cloud software and technology solutions with a focus on cloud solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

Jueying Lite2 demonstrates its advanced performance at its CES debut

Deep Robotics' proprietary Jueying series robots include Jueying Lite2, Jueying Mini, Jueying and Jueying X20. The name Jueying was selected to epitomize the famous horse in China's ancient Three Kingdoms period. The young technology firm's choice of such a historically important name is meant to show how the robots reflect Chinese cultural heritage.

Notably, Jueying has been featured on the cover of the authoritative journal Science Robotics. The series has been tested in multiple application scenarios, including security patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance as well as public rescue. In 2021, for the first time a single Jueying robot dog effectively patrolled a 25,000 square-meter electrical substation and a 500 kV cable tunnel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721003/Jueying_Lite2_on_2022_CES.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN23288 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza robot dog automa robot Jueying Lite2
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto Covid, da obbligo vaccino a super green pass: tutte le misure
News to go
Caso Djokovic, posticipata decisione su espulsione da Australia
News to go
Covid, imprese turistiche e d'intrattenimento in ginocchio in tutta Italia
News to go
Capitol Hill, un anno fa l'assalto al Campidoglio Usa
News to go
Addio a vecchia schedina, Totocalcio si rinnova
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Mise: 60 milioni per imprese settore eventi
News to go
Epifania, simboli e tradizioni
News to go
Covid Italia, "in 7 giorni quasi raddoppiati bambini ricoverati"
News to go
Covid e Serie A, nessun rinvio per gare 6 gennaio
News to go
Inflazione, Coldiretti: imprese agricole 'strozzate'
News to go
2022 anno dei referendum
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza