Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Haiti, fonti: "Con ingegnere italiano rapito collaboratore haitiano"

15:39 Milano, auto sfonda recinzione e finisce nel parco: bimbo investito, è grave

15:25 Covid oggi Lazio, 211 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 2 giugno

15:17 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia, oggi 29 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 2 giugno

15:06 Zaki resta in carcere, altri 45 giorni di custodia cautelare

14:48 Sileri: "Passerà tutto il 2022 prima di dimenticarci del Covid"

14:27 Ue: in Italia squilibri eccessivi, alto debito e bassa produttività

14:20 Chiara Ferragni si vaccina contro il Covid: "Fatelo tutti"

13:45 Etna, ennesima eruzione: aeroporto Catania operativo

13:25 Haiti, chi è l'ingegnere rapito

13:07 Israele, Herzog eletto nuovo presidente

12:45 Covid e ristoranti, Salvini: "Stop a ridicola limitazione dei 4 a tavola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

DEEP Robotics makes a splash with its Jueying series of robot dogs at ICRA 2021

02 giugno 2021 | 15.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEP Robotics turned heads at the 2021 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (IEEE ICRA 2021), when they demonstrated the smart quadruped robots Jueying Pro, Jueying, Jueying Mini and Jueying Mini Lite. At the event, which took place from May 30 to June 5 at Xi'an International Convention and Exhibition Center, the canine robot maker displayed its cutting-edge technologies to leaders in the robotics, AI, and automation sectors.

Smart quadruped robot Jueying makes an appearance at ICRA 2021

At this year's ICRA, DEEP Robotics showcased some of the industry's most advanced products and technologies. Through fun and amusing interactions that drew the interest of passers-by, the company's latest lineup of robotic dogs exhibited their abilities at advanced movement control and intelligent environmental perception, reflecting the deep integration of intelligent technology and movement control. Several of the products triggered heated discussions among peers and audiences.

Jueying: a robot dog created for B2B industry applications, organically integrates superior sports ability, complex terrain adaptability and other module functions through inclusion of a series of modules, which designed for specific scenario applications.

Jueying Mini and Jueying Mini Lite: general-use and agile robotic dogs with speech interaction, autonomous positioning, map construction, autonomous navigation and real-time obstacle avoidance capabilities in addition to the ability to follow a designated person on command.

DEEP Robotics, founded in 2017, owns multiple patents in the core parts and system development of smart quadruped robots, advanced motion control algorithms, smart environmental perception, and related areas. The name Jueying was selected to epitomize the famous horse in China's ancient Three Kingdoms period. The young technology firm's choice of such a historically important name is meant to show how the robots reflect Chinese elements and cultural heritage.

About DEEP Robotics

DEEP Robotics is a technology company focused on smart quadruped robots, committed to achieving an efficient and smart future through the ultimate combination of motion control and AI. DEEP Robotics started in 2017 and provides a full range of solutions for industry applications, including education and scientific research as well as security inspection and exhibition demonstration.

Official Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en/  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523936/Smart_quadruped_robot_Jueying_appearance_ICRA_2021.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN97761 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Xi'an International Convention and Exhibition Center smart quadruped robots Jueying Pro at Jueying Mini Lite
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza