Martedì 26 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:02
comunicato stampa

DEEP Robotics Releases Jueying X20 Hazard Detection & Rescue Robot Dog Solution

26 luglio 2022 | 09.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEP Robotics, a leading Asian intelligent quadruped robotics manufacturer, recently announced the official release of the Jueying X20 hazard detection and rescue robot dog solution. With the flexibility to deliver unmanned detection and rescue services, Jueying X20 is designed for the complex terrain of a post-earthquake landscape, the insides of vulnerable debris buildings, tunnel traffic accidents, as well as in toxic, hypoxia, and high-density smoke environments created by chemical pollution or disaster event.

Jueying X20 can go deep into post-disaster outdoor and indoor high-risk areas where it can traverse over ruins, piles of rubble, stairwells, and other unstructured pathways; also easily step over 20cm high obstacles and stairs, and climb on 35-degree slope. With the ability to move freely in all directions and maneuver within a small contact area, the robot dog can reduce the occurrence of secondary accidents. The IP66 industrial-grade protection ensures that the four-legged robot can complete detection tasks in extreme weather conditions including heavy downpours, sand and dust storms, frigid temperatures and hail. The maximum payload of 85kg gives the robot dog the ability to carry oxygen bottles and other rescue supplies to disaster sites, facilitating provision of assistance to stranded victims and rescuers. By integrating a wide range of application modules including a long-distance communication system, a bi-spectrum PTZ camera, gas sensing equipment, an omnidirectional camera, and a pickup, the robotic solution includes long-distance control and images transmission, heat source tracking, real-time detection of harmful gases and rescue calls, among other functions. Moreover, Jueying X20 is available with an optional rotating laser scanner, which can obtain high-precision point cloud data from indoor and outdoor disaster and accident sites, providing robust information for post-disaster data analysis.

DEEP Robotics is an industry leader in quadruped robots in Asia, and its proprietary self-developed Jueying series of robots have found applications across a wide range of scenarios, including inspection of high-voltage power plants, surveying of dangerous terrains and hazard detection.

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864441/Jueying_X20_complete_unmanned_detection_rescue_tasks_harsh_conditions.jpg

