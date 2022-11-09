Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Terremoto oggi nelle Marche, Ingv: "Nessuna allerta tsunami"

09:58 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.846 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 novembre

09:53 Accoltellamento Assago, domani i funerali di Luis Fernando Ruggieri

09:46 Russia, Brittney Griner verso colonia penale

09:39 Migranti, Francia: "Comportamento Italia inaccettabile"

09:32 Midterm Usa 2022, Senato in bilico: repubblicani verso conquista Camera

09:10 Lombardia, Fontana: "Meloni mi ha confermato che candidato sono io"

09:06 Terremoto Marche, sindaco Ancona: "Sentito molto forte, gente in strada"

08:16 Nord Corea, Seul denuncia lancio di almeno un missile balistico

07:39 Terremoto oggi nel Centro Italia, forte scossa nelle Marche

07:14 Elezioni midterm Usa 2022, Nancy Pelosi rieletta alla Camera

06:43 Guida Michelin Italia 2023, Cannavacciuolo conquista terza stella

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DEEPKI RELEASES ITS "ESG INDEX," A BENCHMARK FOR THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE OF EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE

09 novembre 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki has today launched its "ESG Index," in order to help real estate players understand the performance of their assets and meet the challenges of the EU Taxonomy. This represents the first European benchmark measuring real estate's ESG performance. Freely accessible online, it will provide a top 15% and top 30% in terms of performance in primary energy consumption for each asset class, by country.

To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the European Commission has detailed certain performance criteria in the EU Taxonomy. Deepki's standardized methodology measures the ESG performance of real estate, providing a clear vision of the sector's environmental performance.

By automatically collecting actual data from more than 400,000 assets in over 40 countries, Deepki can share insights into the sector's energy performance, by asset type and location. Published and updated annually, this benchmark represents a true reflection of the European market and its systemic evolutions.

With values for the top 15%, the market is able to identify the assets contributing to a reduction in climate change according to the EU Taxonomy. The top 30% will allow the market to determine which assets contribute substantially to the EU Taxonomy's objectives and do no significant harm in the fight against climate change.

With this first publication, Deepki looks to encourage dialogue surrounding energy performance between players at a national and European level, in order to construct a benchmark which is useful to all professionals within the industry. This is already the case in France, where Deepki has begun sharing its knowledge in order to align the methodology and energy performance values of different organizations. Deepki hopes to replicate this across the whole of Europe, and accompany the continent on its path to net zero carbon.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and co-founder of Deepki, and Emmanuel Blanchet, COO and co-founder of Deepki, stated:

"We are extremely proud to be publishing this benchmark. We believe this will allow industry professionals to better understand the sector's performance and share their feedback with us. Deepki is one of the only companies able to publish actual, reliable data rather than declarative. Only by gaining a deeper understanding can the sector take action to reduce its environmental impact."

Media contact:Clare Andersonclare@andersoncommsconsultancy.com+44 (0)7958 665883

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deepki-releases-its-esg-index-a-benchmark-for-the-energy-performance-of-european-real-estate-301672142.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro ESG performance real estate measuring real estate's EUROPEAN real estate
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, incontro Meloni-sindacati: i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incendi, 3 arresti a Frosinone
News to go
Navigator, presidio sindacale a Roma: "Serve soluzione strutturale"
News to go
Milano, muore a 14 anni investito da tram: sequestrate telecamere
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa seconda tranche Italia
News to go
Lavoro, Italia intrappolata nella precarietà
News to go
Migranti, Ocean Viking verso la Francia
News to go
Avellino, sgominato gruppo criminoso
News to go
San Casciano, da vasca romana riemergono 24 bronzi
news to go
Bonus per guide turistiche, domande dal 16 novembre
News to go
Nuoro, crolla villetta per fuga di gas
News to go
Usa, Biden: "Democrazia è in pericolo, è il momento di difenderla"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza