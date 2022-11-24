Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:16 Ucraina, ok Europarlamento a 18 mld prestiti

13:03 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Svizzera-Camerun 1-0

13:01 Milano Premier Padel P1, da Lebron-Galan a Paquito e la leggenda 'Bela', tutti i big al via

12:59 Qatar 2022, il 'vorrei ma non posso' della Francia sui diritti

12:48 Energia, Meloni: "Rincari drenano risorse, serve intervento Ue"

12:40 Lega, Bossi: "Comitato l'ho voluto io, ci vediamo il 3 a Giovenzano"

12:38 Qatar 2022, De Santis: "Arbitro Belgio-Canada inadeguato e non aiutato dal Var"

12:33 Open, Consulta: "Sì a conflitto tra Senato e procura Firenze"

12:32 Qatar 2022, europarlamentari M5S con la fascia 'One love' proibita ai Mondiali

12:26 Coppa Davis, Italia-Usa 1-0: Sonego batte Tiafoe

12:16 Serie A 2023-2024, ecco quando inizia e quando finisce

12:13 Femminicidio, via libera Senato a commissione inchiesta bicamerale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DEKRA Positioned for the Future Thanks to Focus on Safety, Security and Sustainability

24 novembre 2022 | 12.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA is managing to successfully withstand the economic and political upheaval in the crisis-ridden year 2022. The global expert organization expects to achieve sales of almost 3.7 billion euros this year, an increase of about 5%. "Thanks to our strong market position and the ongoing trend for greater safety, security, and sustainability, we remain on our growth target," said Stan Zurkiewicz, who has been DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board since April 2022. The focus is on leveraging opportunities for growth in areas with great potential going forward, such as future mobility, cyber security, and sustainability. For the DEKRA boss, one particular area of interest will be the creation of a hydrogen economy. "If we want to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-based future, we will need to step up investments in hydrogen infrastructure and establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to assure safe adoption of the technology," explains Zurkiewicz. "Then green hydrogen will be able to play a key role in combating climate change thanks to its wide range of potential applications." The DEKRA CEO is also aiming to realize the digital transformation of DEKRA's service portfolio, all while ensuring customers' needs are placed front and center. This is how the expert organization will become the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world.

Read full version: https://www.dekra.com/en/newsroom/#tab=press

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

DEKRA e.V.Corporate CommunicationsHandwerkstrasse 1570565 Stuttgart, Germanyhttps://www.dekra.com/en/newsroom

Stuttgart, November 24, 2022 / No. 135-ADr. Torsten Knödler+49 (0)711.7861-2075+49 (0)711.7861-742075torsten.knoedler@dekra.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dekra-positioned-for-the-future-thanks-to-focus-on-safety-security-and-sustainability-301686524.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Auto_E_Motori who has been DEKRA CEO associazione security titolo growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Meloni al lavoro per portarla in Aula per metà dicembre
News to go
Migranti e Action plan, incontro a Bruxelles tra ministri Interni
News to go
Lucca, contrasto Gdf al gioco illegale: eseguiti numerosi controlli
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza