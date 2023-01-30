Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:33 Calciomercato, Cancelo dal City al Bayern Monaco

16:27 Pd, Zingaretti: "Scelgo Schlein"

16:25 Detenuto suicida a Roma, sospeso agente penitenziaria: "Non controllò"

16:17 Caso Plusvalenze, De Siervo: "Difficile pensare Juve unica responsabile"

16:03 Migranti, Meloni: "Problema europeo, servono soluzioni Ue"

15:38 Morto Antonio Palma, presidente Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

15:18 Covid oggi Lazio, 405 nuovi casi e 4 decessi: a Roma 283 contagi

15:13 "Juve, grave illecito": le motivazioni della penalizzazione di 15 punti

15:03 Banconote false, 376mila ritirate nel 2022: i tagli più contraffatti 20 e 50 euro

15:01 Messina Denaro, perquisita abitazione ex amante boss a Bagheria

14:47 Sanremo, Associazione Utenti Tv: "Presenza Zelensky rischia di incentivare odio razziale"

14:40 Covid Cina, Pechino: "Ondata infezioni sta per finire"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DELHIWOOD 2023 - HERALDING A NEW ERA FOR THE INDIAN WOODWORKING AND FURNITURE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

30 gennaio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading players from the woodworking and furniture manufacturing segment will converge at DELHIWOOD 2023 from the 2-5 March at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida (DELHI NCR) after 4 years.

The 2023 edition of DELHIWOOD, organized by NuernbergMesse India will witness participation from 600+ brands from 37+ countries and 10+ country pavilions.

NOIDA, India, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

THE EVOLUTION OF THE WOODWORKING INDUSTRY, INDIA AT THE FOREFRONT

The demand for wooden furniture has increased manifold in India. India is the fifth largest furniture producer at a global level and the fourth largest consumer of furniture. The market was valued at $ 17.4 Bn in FY21 and is predicted to reach $ 37.7 billion by 2026.

Luigi De Vito, President, Eumabois (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers, SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director is upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and Industry, "India enjoys a favourable place in the Asian market, it has the technology, the talent as also the demand. So, all in all it is for sure worthwhile to invest in India looking at the great potential the country has on offer".

As a knowledge sharing forum, DELHIWOOD will feature multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations organized by leading Industry associations as well as Skill development programs organized by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

Visitors including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the 4-day event.

The second edition of 'Wood in Architecture and Design' - one day conference, to be held on the 3rd of March will explore through panel discussions, expert presentations and interesting case studies the application of wood as a construction material. https://w-a-d.in/

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO, held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc.

Further information on the event is available at https://www.delhi-wood.com/, http://www.indiamattressexpo.com/ 

For further information, please contact:

Exhibition:Pradeep Kumar GopalPortfolio DirectorE: pradeepkumar.gopal@nm-india.com T: +91-8046748888

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991811/DW_IME_NM_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delhiwood-2023--heralding-a-new-era-for-the-indian-woodworking-and-furniture-manufacturing-industry-301733275.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza at DELHIWOOD 2023 DELHIWOOD 2023 at after
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, ultimo giorno per iscrizioni ad anno scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Covid, per Oms resta un'emergenza sanitaria internazionale
News to go
Reddito minimo, Consiglio Ue adotta raccomandazione a Stati membri
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Serie A, il campionato parla sempre più azzurro
News to go
Meloni e i primi 100 giorni alla guida del governo
News to go
Urso apre ai benzinai: "Disponibili a modifiche migliorative in Aula"
News to go
Roma, maxi sequestro articoli telefonia contraffatti
News to go
Tennis, Djokovic batte Tsitsipas
News to go
Libia, accordo tra Eni e Noc sul gas
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Bollette energia e gas, la media dei prezzi a gennaio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza