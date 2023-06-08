Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 12:23
comunicato stampa

Delta Showcases Smart Energy Solutions for Low-Carbon Grids and Energy Transition at The Smarter E Europe

08 giugno 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

HANNOVER, Germany, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announces its participation at The Smarter E Europe in Munich to demonstrate its revolutionary Smart Energy Solutions for low-carbon electricity grid and energy transition. By comprising Delta's solar energy, energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, its smart energy solutions enable the harnessing of renewable energy sources, facilitate the deployment of charging service and optimize the energy efficiency at the point of consumption.

 

 

Andreas Hoischen, Senior Director of Photovoltaic Inverters Business Unit, Delta EMEA, stated, "Delta's cutting-edge renewable energy solutions are being deployed in a wide range of applications globally, ranging from residential, commercial to utility-scale installations. The innovative technologies from Delta are helping to drive the energy transition to a clean, sustainable net zero future, in line with the EU's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050."

"Echoing to the EV boom, Delta has delivered more than 2 million EV chargers globally. Furthermore, to provide the necessary power needed without greatly impacting the existing grid, Delta's EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions help to intelligently manage charging capacity and site energy, alleviate pressure on utility companies while maximising the ROI for our customers. Delta's focus is to encourage cleaner and eco-friendly mobility and energy infrastructure." Vincent Lin, Senior Director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, added.

Delta will be demonstrating a complete range of Smart Energy solutions enabled by DeltaGrid® Energy Management System at The Smarter E Europe, including:

Solar solutions

Delta will showcase its full range of solar photovoltaic inverters include the M15A/M20A/M30A Flex – for applications and environments that require low-noise levels - to the M50A/M70A/M100A Flex, for demanding, large rooftop systems. The highlight of this is the M100A Flex, with features such as arc fault detection, AC/DC Surge Protection Devices Type 2 (DC optional type 1+2), anti-PID (Potential Induced Degradation), reverse polarity protection and string monitoring with rapid I-V curve data output, making it ideal for large commercial rooftop PV plants. Another highlight is the popular M125HV large ground-mounted 140 kVA inverter, with 20 DC inputs for maximum PV park layout flexibility and a peak efficiency of 99.1%. The full range of energy-efficient photovoltaic inverters fulfill various application needs from commercial rooftop and large-scale power plants.

Energy storage solutions

Power dispatching and capacity issues have arisen from the renewable energy and e-mobility alternatives. The demand for energy storage solutions to balance supply and demand has become more critical. For commercial and industry customers requiring Energy Storage Solutions, Delta offers its Energy Storage Skid Solution, an integrated prefabricated energy storage system including the power conditioning system, battery, power distribution system, and control and communication systems pre-configured in a base unit and integrated with DeltaGrid® Energy Management System, an innovative platform featuring digital service and advanced power control capabilities. It is suitable for applications with limited space and requires rapid deployment, and can be configured according to current needs while reserving flexibility for future expansion.

EV charging solutions

Delta will showcase its full range of EV charging Infrastructure solutions, which has been widely accepted and to date over 2 million of Delta EV charging devices has been shipped to customers around the world. With a full range of AC charger, DC charger and Ultra Fast chargers solutions, Delta's solutions can be applied to various applications, ranging from residential, commercial, fleet to public charging.

Delta's booth at The Smarter E Europe is located in Hall B3, Booth No 350, from 14–16 June at Messe Munich. 

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com  

 

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095663/Smarter_E.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/Delta_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delta-showcases-smart-energy-solutions-for-low-carbon-grids-and-energy-transition-at-the-smarter-e-europe-301845539.html

in Evidenza