Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Nuovo record negativo di nascite in Italia, nel 2021 solo 400.249 nati

11:17 Ascolti tv, record per Argentina-Francia: quasi 13 milioni i telespettatori

10:44 Pregliasco si candida in Lombardia: "Correrò per Majorino"

10:33 E.T., venduta all'asta marionetta per 2,4 milioni di euro

10:27 Manovra 2023, Di Battista: "Meloni è Draghi sotto copertura"

10:24 Covid oggi Italia, giù i contagi ma i morti salgono: oltre 100 al giorno

10:18 Covid oggi Toscana, 328 contagi e un morto: bollettino 19 dicembre

09:53 Terremoto Marche oggi, scossa di magnitudo 3.3 al largo di Ancona

09:52 Carburanti, prezzo benzina e diesel ancora in calo oggi in Italia

09:48 Fiorello: "A Ballando con le Stelle più emendamenti che a finanziaria"

09:27 Corea Nord, Pyongyang annuncia nuovo test su satellite spia

09:20 Terremoto oggi in provincia di Pordenone, seconda in 48 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Delta Unveils its New Customer Experience Center for Data Center Solutions

19 dicembre 2022 | 10.30
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SOEST, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, is unveiling a new Customer Experience Center for its Data Center and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions in Soest, Germany. Covering an area of 500m², the facility supports multiple-MW power and testing capacity. This allows the facility to fulfil any testing and qualifying requirement ranging from enterprise data center to megawatt colocation data center applications, making it ideal for hosting product demonstrations, as well as validation and training sessions. The design, construction, and operation of the Customer Experience Center is compliant with international safety standards, while tests are fully automated and controlled to reach the highest level of reliability. With its professional engineering team, the Customer Experience Center offers repositories of knowledge and resource talent for multiple organisations across the EMEA region.

"According to certain market research data, the data center market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during 2022-2027 by investments[1]," said Rakesh Mukhija, Head of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions (MCIS) at Delta EMEA. "The need for data centers, ranging from enterprise level to colocation level, is rapidly increasing. We support our customers in building customized, reliable, flexible, manageable, and energy-efficient data centers with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) aiming at lower than 1.5 by offering our data center infrastructure solutions. The new Customer Experience Center serves as the perfect showcase for our solution with Delta's technical leadership and competency, and we are excited to unveil this new facility."

Demonstration and Showcase Facilities

In the Customer Experience Center, Delta presents customers and partners with a wide range of highly-reliable and energy-efficient data center solutions. They can experience the quality and reliability of the solutions offered by Delta, including AC UPSs ranging from 1kVA single phase to 1000kVA three phase with single/parallel systems, batteries, Busway system, IT racks and its accessories, single rack data center solutions, distribution cabinets and lithium-ion batteries.  

Qualification and Acceptance

The Customer Experience Center is also equipped to perform qualification or acceptance testing with its megawatt test facilities. Field application tests (FAT) can be conducted up to 2.4 MW, while all tests are compliant with DIN EN 62040 to ensure the highest standard of safety. Power can be scaled up to 3.6 MW to create high power applications under real working conditions in a professional environment, such as a megawatt level colocation data center. The installation enables all switching operations to fulfil diverse customer demands, while providing fully automated control combined with perfect visualisation effects.

Training and Certification

The facility offers training and certification for its own staff as well as partners. With the on-site facilities, it can create extreme scenarios as a proof point of the efficiency, reliability and durability of its UPS solutions. For customers new to Delta's solutions, demonstrations help to build trust in the capabilities of its solutions and increase the level of awareness for its data center and UPS solutions.

Christian Ferber, Data Center Architect, Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions at Delta EMEA, added, "Unique to the industry, the Customer Experience Center acts as a proof point of our solutions' performance, reliability and suitability for a wide range of our customers' data center requirements. It validates Delta's position as a leader in the EMEA for sales and customer support, while demonstrating that Delta is a reliable and competent partner for their data center business and operation. The fully functional Experience Center provides customers and partners with a central location equipped with cutting-edge equipment, technologies, and expertise to help meet data centers' rapidly evolving power and infrastructure requirements." We welcome you to contact our local sales team and schedule a visit to our state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 12 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com   

[1] Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970334/Delta_Electronics.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/Delta_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delta-unveils-its-new-customer-experience-center-for-data-center-solutions-301705154.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Energia Energia Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Centro Elaborazione Dati its data center data center data center applications
Vedi anche
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
News to go
Caro Energia, Confcommercio: "Per terziario spesa insostenibile"
Argentina campione, Buenos Aires esplode: via alla festa - Video
Argentina campione, festa in aereo a 3000 metri - Video
"Argentina campeon, Messi campeon", le lacrime del telecronista - Video
Argentina-Francia ai rigori, Adani soffre e il video è virale
Argentina campione del mondo, festa anche a Roma - Video
Argentina-Francia, il gol di Messi su rigore - Video
News to go
Lutto nel cinema, è morto Lando Buzzanca
News to go
Ucraina, nuovo appello del Papa: "Fermare la guerra"
News to go
Mihajlovic, in migliaia alla camera ardente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza