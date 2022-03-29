DEN IN TOKYO SECURES THE NO.1 SPOT AS THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2022 IS REVEALED

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Den in Tokyo has secured the No.1 spot at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The prestigious list was revealed today at simultaneous events across Asia in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo.

In claiming the No.1 spot, Den earns the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna and The Best Restaurant in Japan. Opened in 2007, Den reflects the personality of its chef-owner, Zaiyu Hasegawa. Taking a playful, personal approach to kaiseki cuisine, Hasegawa and his team delight diners with creative presentations and surprising twists on traditional dishes. After entering Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 at No.37, Den first appeared on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list the following year, rising to No.11 in 2021.

Den is joined in the top three by Bangkok'sSorn (No.2), which claims the title of The Best Restaurant in Thailand for the first time, and Florilège (No.3) in Tokyo, Japan.

After taking the No.1 spot in 2021, The Chairman in Hong Kong moves to No.5, retaining the title of The Best Restaurant in China for a third year.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year, Den has been crowned No.1 in Asia in recognition of its unique blend of tradition, innovation and playfulness. We are delighted to showcase all the restaurants on the 2022 list and the individual award winners, who inspire us with their creativity, resilience and skill."

