Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:54 Covid, Ema avvia revisione su vaccino spagnolo Hipra

14:54 Ucraina, Alla: "Mio marito ucciso in strada mentre recuperava aiuti, vivo un incubo"

14:39 Gemellaggio Terra Eroica e Val di Merse, in Toscana via a oltre 460 km per cicloturisti

14:33 Aeroporti, Celotto: 'Guerra e pandemia si fanno sentire, sostenibilità e alleanze per ripartire'

14:28 Negoziati Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Colloqui costruttivi"

14:25 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Possibile incontro Putin-Zelensky"

14:15 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.502 contagi: bollettino 29 marzo

14:10 Negoziati Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Se garanzie funzionano, ok a neutralità"

13:55 Covid oggi Puglia, 10.805 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 29 marzo

13:54 Ucraina, Conte: "M5S vota decreto, con o senza fiducia"

13:43 Covid oggi Basilicata, 1.210 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 29 marzo

13:35 Guerra Ucraina, Russia nazionalizzerà proprietà ucraine in Crimea

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DEN IN TOKYO SECURES THE NO.1 SPOT AS THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2022 IS REVEALED

29 marzo 2022 | 14.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Den in Tokyo has secured the No.1 spot at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The prestigious list was revealed today at simultaneous events across Asia in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo.

For the full 1-50 list, please view here.

th

In claiming the No.1 spot, Den earns the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna and The Best Restaurant in Japan. Opened in 2007, Den reflects the personality of its chef-owner, Zaiyu Hasegawa. Taking a playful, personal approach to kaiseki cuisine, Hasegawa and his team delight diners with creative presentations and surprising twists on traditional dishes. After entering Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 at No.37, Den first appeared on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list the following year, rising to No.11 in 2021.

Den is joined in the top three by Bangkok'sSorn (No.2), which claims the title of The Best Restaurant in Thailand for the first time, and Florilège (No.3) in Tokyo, Japan.

After taking the No.1 spot in 2021, The Chairman in Hong Kong moves to No.5, retaining the title of The Best Restaurant in China for a third year.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year, Den has been crowned No.1 in Asia in recognition of its unique blend of tradition, innovation and playfulness. We are delighted to showcase all the restaurants on the 2022 list and the individual award winners, who inspire us with their creativity, resilience and skill."

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775729/50_Best_Zaiyu_Hasegawa.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773495/50_Best_Asia.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746199/50_Best_Asia_2022_Logo.jpg

       

 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
spot at spot AS TOKYO SECURES den
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, allarme Cei: "Troppi morti"
News to go
Foggia, rapina al supermercato: 4 arresti dopo la fuga
News to go
Bonus vacanze pensionati, come ottenerlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
M5S, Conte confermato presidente con 94% voti: "Mai lasciato timone"
News to go
Monza, frode e riciclaggio nel Nord Italia: 12 arresti
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, Paesi G7 rifiutano richiesta di pagare in rubli
News to go
M5S, Conte: "No ad aumento spese per la Difesa"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi telefonata Draghi-Zelensky
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Pace sempre doverosa e possibile"
News to go
Droga, spaccio nel Beneventano: 10 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza