Lunedì 10 Ottobre 2022
Denis DELVAL is appointed President of the Ethypharm Group

10 ottobre 2022 | 12.16
SAINT-CLOUD, France, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board appointed Denis DELVAL as CEO of the Ethypharm Group. 

Denis DELVAL, Doctor of Pharmacy, graduate of ESSEC and INSEAD, has an impressive range of experience in the pharmaceutical industry where he has spent his entire career in France and internationally in large and medium-sized groups (Bayer, Fournier Pharma, ALK, LFB).

He has held positions of increasing importance in marketing, sales, strategy and general management, notably at ALK, the leading Danish company in allergy desensitisation treatments, where he was responsible for the French subsidiary and then Senior Vice-President Europe.

In 2017, he was appointed President of LFB, a biopharmaceutical group that develops, manufactures and markets medicinal products derived from living matter. He has profoundly changed the company and has committed it at all levels to a transformation process based on shared values.

"I am proud to join Ethypharm, a European company with French roots, specialising in Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases and hospital injectables. I look forward to mobilising energies and continuing the development of the Group", Denis DELVAL announced.

About the Ethypharm Group Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company specialising in two areas: the Central Nervous System and Hospital Injectable Medicines. Ethypharm markets its medicines directly in Europe and China, and works with partners in North America and the Middle East where its medicines are in high demand. The Group employs more than 1,750 people, mainly based in Europe and China.

Ethypharm works closely with the authorities and health professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines for as many people as possible.

For more information on Ethypharm, please visit www.ethypharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917066/Denis_Delval_Ethypharm.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917067/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg

Press contact Avril PONNELLE presse@ethypharm.com 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denis-delval-is-appointed-president-of-the-ethypharm-group-301644527.html

