Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:12
11:56 Clima, Draghi: "Dobbiamo agire adesso"

11:52 No vax, minacce sul web a Draghi: scattano le perquisizioni

11:52 Spid, Inps e Agenzia Entrate: cosa cambia da domani 1 ottobre

11:36 Francia, Sarkozy condannato per finanziamenti illegali

11:31 Covid oggi Toscana, 323 contagi: bollettino 30 settembre

11:16 Amazon Prime Video, Juve-Chelsea al buio: proteste per streaming

11:12 Clima, Draghi incontra Greta a Milano: "E' andata benissimo"

10:56 Catanzaro, anziano travolto e ucciso mentre attraversa la strada

10:55 Roma, donna trovata morta ad Ardea: figlio indagato per omicidio

10:44 Enrico Varriale indagato per stalking alla ex

10:30 772 morti sul lavoro nei primi 8 mesi del 2021

10:22 Morisi, Salvini: "Non sapevo che essere gay e leghista fosse reato"

comunicato stampa

Dentsu Unveils dentsu gaming: A New Global Solution for Brands to Better Engage With 3 Bn Gamers Worldwide

30 settembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dentsu group launches dentsu gaming – an integrated solution which brings together the extensive gaming heritage and expertise of dentsu japan network with the global scale and specialist capabilities within dentsu international.

The dentsu gaming solution will be accessible through its production, creative, CXM and media agencies globally, including Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and the Content Business Design Centre (CBDC) within dentsu Inc. As a new global solution, dentsu gaming provides access to specialist strategy, activation and original intellectual property (IP) development for brands seeking to connect with and navigate the gaming ecosystem.

Leading the global launch of dentsu gaming, Keiichi Yoshizaki, Executive Officer, Dentsu Inc comments; "Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large. With dentsu gaming we do this through our own in-house gaming studios, innovative business ventures, investing in gaming start-ups and through strategic partnerships at global scale and, this sets us apart from all others."

Through its network of agencies and teams worldwide dentsu now provides bespoke game and IP development, in-game advertising, commerce, consumer promotions, native game integrations, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), talent activation, esports and experiential as its core capabilities through dentsu gaming.

Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients, dentsu international, and one of the executive sponsors of dentsu gaming, adds: "Bringing together the exceptional talent and deep gaming expertise from across the group, this new global solution makes it easier for clients and partners to leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market dentsu agency brands they already know and trust."

With a heritage of more than 35+ years in the gaming and entertainment space, dentsu has been working with pioneering brands and developers since the gaming industry's infancy and continues to innovate and break new ground. Powered by thousands of passionate people globally, dentsu gaming is led by its guiding principle of authentic and respectful engagement within the gaming community. Dentsu stands with the creators and players to make the future of gaming representative, inclusive and accessible for all.

For more information visit www.dentsu.com/gaming.

NOTES TO EDITORS

https://www.dentsu.com/news-releases/dentsu-unveils-dentsu-gaminghttps://youtu.be/qHt3UA9MITo

About Dentsu Group (dentsu)

Led by Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004), a pure holding company established on 1 January 2020, the Dentsu Group encompasses two operational networks: dentsu japan network, which oversees dentsu's agency operations in Japan, and dentsu international, its international business headquarters in London, which oversees dentsu's agency operations outside of Japan.

With a strong presence in over 145 countries and regions across five continents and with more than 64,000 dedicated professionals, the Dentsu Group provides a comprehensive range of client-centric integrated communications, media and digital services through its six leadership brands -- Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, and Merkle -- as well as through dentsu japan network companies, including Dentsu Inc., the world's largest single brand agency with a history of innovation. The Group is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale. Dentsu Group Inc. website: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638536/dentsu_gaming_Logo.jpg

