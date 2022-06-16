Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

DERMALOG's smart border control solution receives innovation award

16 giugno 2022 | 11.40
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Once again, the German Design Council has honored technical innovations with its German Innovation Award in Berlin. DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH received an award for its new camera system that simplifies border checks.

BERLIN and HAMBURG, Germany, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its CT1 Camera Tower, DERMALOG has developed a new technology for automated face capture. The solution's core is DERMALOG's integrated facial recognition, which ensures that the system automatically adjusts to a person's head height. An expert jury of the German Design Council has now honored the innovative camera system with the German Innovation Award 2022.

From a distance of up to 2 m, the CT1 captures faces and provides portraits that meet the latest ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) requirements. In addition, the DERMALOG solution features integrated PAD (Presentation Attack Detection) and a non-contact body temperature check. As a result, the CT1 is particularly suitable for operation in the area of screened national borders.

"Biometrics is becoming increasingly important in the field of border control," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. "For example, biometric data is an important component of the future European Union entry/exit system. Our automated solutions significantly contribute to secure and fast data processing and ensure a seamless process at border crossings."

Besides the CT1 Camera Tower, DERMALOG offers another innovative solution with the DERMALOG Self Registration Kiosk. In addition to facial recognition, this kiosk also captures passport and fingerprint data. Both systems are already successfully in operation and support border authorities in numerous countries.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHSven BöcklerMedia Relations +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0info@dermalog.com www.dermalog.com

