Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:25
comunicato stampa

Designing the Digital Future at Porsche with Executives Mattias Ulbrich and Dr. Oliver Seifert Top Highlight at the 2021 Global SAFe® Summit

16 settembre 2021 | 17.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Attendees of the online 2021 Global SAFe Summit will learn how one of the world's most iconic automakers is reimagining the sports car of the future and transforming into a digital-first pacesetter with SAFe

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, is pleased to announce that two Porsche executives will be customer keynote speakers at the online 2021 Global SAFe Summit.

In their keynote, Designing the Digital Future at Porsche, Mattias Ulbrich, chief information officer of Porsche AG and CEO of Porsche Digital, and Dr. Oliver Seifert, vice president R&D Electric/Electronics of Porsche AG, join Scaled Agile CMO Michael Clarkin for a candid discussion about their digital transformation journey.

Focused on making their sports cars a central element of their buyers' lifestyle through digitalization, connectivity, and electromobility, they will discuss how Porsche is moving at top speed to meet the evolving needs of their customers, how they are leveraging SAFe, and how the worlds of vehicle engineering and IT came together to reimagine the sports car of the future.

The Porsche story continues later in the program with Jan Burchhardt, director digital transformation, and Alena Keck, senior manager and enterprise lean-agile coach. Burchhardt and Keck will present, Driven by Dreams: The Porsche Lean-Agile Transformation Journey, where they will describe building Porsche's Digital Product Organization, share critical success factors, and explain why the transformation heartbeat, "Porsche Takt," is essential to their journey.

The two-day event—to be held online September 27 – October 1, 2021, in three time zones—represents the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing in a fast-evolving marketplace.

Registration includes both live event access and 60 days of on-demand access. Details and the full agenda can be found at global.safesummit.com.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 800,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627956/SAFe_SUMMIT21_Porsche.mp4   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627874/Scaled_Agile_SAFE_Summit_Online_2021.jpg

 

