Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
"Developing Biomedicine in the Greater Bay Area: Opportunities and Challenges" Summit Held in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, a summit titled "Developing Biomedicine in the Greater Bay Area: Opportunities and Challenges" was successfully held in Shenzhen, China. Top leaders and experts from the government, industry, academia and medical services gathered to explore opportunities and challenges of developing the biomedical industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area under the current economic and international climate.

This Summit was organized by the Office of National Brand Project of Xinhua News Agency, co-organized by China News Development Shenzhen, CFBond.com and Cheerland Biologics, sponsored by Shenzhen Investment Holdings Capital, with support from Shenzhen Dapeng New District Management Committee.

Mr. Li Bin, Deputy Director of National Health Commission (NHC) and a member of the Managing Party Council of NHC, headlined the delegate of government officials attending the Summit. Mr. Li applauded the Centralized Volume-based Procurement of Drug Consumables, a major policy of the CPC Central Committee's drug reform efforts starting from 2020. Thanks to this new policy, China's new drug R&D and innovation capability, as well as quality assurance, supply capacity and clinical use have all been remarkably improved.

Mr. Gong Xixiang, a member of the Managing Party Council and Secretary General of Xinhua News Agency, pointed out that Shenzhen, as one of the core engine cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, has aspired to become a leader and innovation hub for biomedicine.

Mr. Xu Jianping, Director of the Regional Opening Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, urged the Greater Bay Area to play a leading role in developing the Health Silk Road, for the benefit of China and other countries involved.

Mr. Liu Ruyin, Founder and Chairman of Cheerland Biologics, expressed that Cheerland, headquartered in Shenzhen, has been striving to become a regional and national leader in biotechnology. It has built a world-class management team with international executives, led by Mr. Michael Garvey, President and Managing Director of the Board. Cheerland also established a biomedicine eco-system consisted of diagnostic labs based on gene sequencing, a drug development platform and pipelines, medical services, and now CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization). Cheerland is building the first large-scale biologics CDMO (Bio-CDMO) base in China, aiming to provide international standard, low cost, commercial scale Bio-CDMO services to global biotech clients. The global launch ceremony of Cheerland Bio-CDMO, and a service contract signing ceremony were held at the Summit.

A panel featuring academicians and industry leaders discussed how the Greater Bay Area can promote high-quality development of the biomedical industry under the current economic and geopolitical climate. 

About Cheerland Biologics

Cheerland Biologics, a co-organizer of the Summit, was established in Shenzhen in April 2016 and elected into the National Brand Project of Xinhua News Agency in April 2021. Cheerland aims to lower significantly the cost of biologics and make biomedicine accessible to everyone, through technological innovation and providing large-scale manufacturing services to the global biotech industry.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404338Caption: Global Launch Ceremony of Cheerland Bio-CDMO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665263/Summit.jpg

