Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Devo Names Trevor Crompton Area Vice President of EMEA

Strategic leadership appointment advances the company's next stage of growth and execution across EMEA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, today announced the leadership appointment of Trevor Crompton as Area Vice President, EMEA. Based in England, Crompton will report directly to Devo's Chief Revenue Officer, Brian Froehling.

Crompton will lead Devo's overall sales strategy and operations in EMEA and will also be responsible for ensuring customer and partner success.

"As the largest MSSPs and enterprises shift from legacy providers to our modern cloud-native platform, Trevor will play an integral role in continuing to build market momentum and expanding our global customer base," said Brian Froehling, Chief Revenue Officer, Devo. "He has a strong cybersecurity sales background and extensive experience overseeing teams at some of the world's largest enterprise technology organizations, making him uniquely qualified to help bring our autonomous SOC vision to life in the marketplace."

Crompton has over three decades of experience in the IT security industry and has held numerous sales leadership roles, at organizations of all sizes, for the past 15 years of his career. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Emerging Regions and Global Channel at Outpost24 Group, where he built a top-performing team across multiple regions and matured the company's global channel strategy. Before that, Crompton was the EMEA Sales Leader at Kenna Security, where he built and scaled the business from the ground up in Europe.

"Devo has created a superior security analytics platform for customers that need a solution to the ever-changing cyberthreat landscape they're facing," said Trevor Crompton, Area Vice President, EMEA, Devo. "I look forward to working with Devo's incredible team and empowering even more organizations to advance and transform their security operations centers."

Devo will be joined by customers and partners at booth #B85 at InfoSecurity Europe 2023 this week. For more information on booth sessions, visit this page.

About DevoDevo is the only cloud-native security analytics platform that combines the power of people and intelligent automation to confidently defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo augments security teams with AI — enabling you to continuously scale SOC efficiency, increase the speed of threat detection and response, and gain greater clarity to empower bold action, minimize risk, and maximize outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106921/Devo_Technology_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devo-names-trevor-crompton-area-vice-president-of-emea-301856207.html

