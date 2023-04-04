Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 20:49
comunicato stampa

Diana Peng, chairwoman of the Institute for International Economic Strategy, was invited to attend the Boao Forum for Asia 2023 Annual Meeting

04 aprile 2023 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QIONGHAI, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 28 to 31, the Boao Asia Forum 2023 Annual Meeting with the theme "Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation to Meet Challenges, Openness and Inclusiveness to Promote Development" kicked off in Boao Town, Qionghai City, Hainan Province. Ms. Diana Peng, chairwoman of the Institute for International Economic Strategy, a think tank serving global enterprises, went to Boao, Hainan to attend the four-day forum event in Boao, Hainan, at the kind invitation of the Forum Organizing Committee.

Over the course of four days, Ms. Diana Peng was invited to participate in a number of major forums, such as the new pattern of the industrial supply chain, the round table for private entrepreneurs, the dialogue between Chinese and American entrepreneurs, the dialogue between Chinese and European entrepreneurs, and the Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire and Entrepreneurs panel discussion.

While attending the Forum, chairman Diana Peng also accepted media interviews from CCTV, People.cn, Hainan Daily, and Qiongdao TV.

According to information, the Institute for International Economic Strategy currently has set up five branches: Europe, Eurasia, Asia Pacific, America, Africa and the Middle East. Relying on a strong team of experts and consultants, it explores many issues in the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises under the new economic situation from multiple angles, explores new impetus and resources for enterprise development under the new situation, and provides development opportunities such as stock cooperation, technical cooperation, and resource sharing. A team of international experts and consultants is the main body of this research institute (including international experts who have received Nobel Prizes and dignitaries such as former presidents of various countries), which can provide good methods to many enterprises around the world, good experiences, and good policies to go internationally. Enterprises are the ultimate service target of the Institute, and "research + dissemination + cooperation" is the main service model of the research institute.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047283/Diana_Peng_chairwoman_Institute_International_Economic_Strategy_invited_attend_Boao.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diana-peng-chairwoman-of-the-institute-for-international-economic-strategy-was-invited-to-attend-the-boao-forum-for-asia-2023-annual-meeting-301789714.html

in Evidenza