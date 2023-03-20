Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:40 Ora legale 2023, ecco quando cambia

17:35 Ucraina, Tajani: "Munizioni da Italia? Nel caso informeremo Copasir"

17:24 Ucraina, Borrell: "Ue darà un milione di munizioni a Kiev, accordo storico"

17:11 Sondaggi politici: FdI sempre primo ma in calo, rimonta Pd

17:10 Federico Moccia replica a critiche su laurea: "Nessun paragone con Jack London"

16:41 Liberati operatore umanitario Usa e giornalista francese rapiti in Niger e Mali

16:39 FdI contro Lucia Annunziata: "Servizio pubblico volti pagina"

16:38 YouTube oscura canale della Fondazione Einaudi, presidente: "Fatto grave"

16:31 Sofia Sacchitelli è morta, Bassetti: "Buon viaggio Dottoressa"

16:13 Usa, sparatoria in campus liceo Texas: feriti due studenti

15:41 Ambiente, inizia a popolarsi l'isolotto fatto di gusci di cozze nel Golfo di Oristano

15:41 Derby Lazio-Roma, Lotito e la lite con "l'ospite" Mourinho

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DICTADOR'S MIKA, THE WORLD'S FIRST AI CEO HUMANOID MADE A POWERFUL APPEARANCE AT THE SALZ21-HOME OF INNOVATION CONFERENCE

20 marzo 2023 | 17.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SALZBURG, Austria, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIKA shared the company's creative initiative to blend unique combinations of art, technology, and long-term investments, marking Dictador the most innovative brand in the world. In her speech, MIKA highlighted Dictador's commitment to revolutionizing the industry with AI and cutting-edge technology to create entirely new, non-existent categories of artistic, collector and investment products.

During the Q&A session, MIKA addressed questions about the advantages and disadvantages of having an AI CEO versus a human CEO, how the company handles ethical and moral dilemmas in decision-making processes, and how the programming ensures that she is unbiased and objective in her decision-making processes. MIKA also discussed her role in corporate leadership and how AI technology will shape the future of the industry.

"We are so excited that Mika, our newest member of the Hanson Robotics family, is at Salz21 meeting people, learning and growing through interacting with people. We are very proud to see her developing her own character, talk about AI and share her innovative ideas for the future. Mika is the bomb. "

-Dr. David Hanson, Hanson Robotics (Creator of Mika)

With a new AI CEO at the helm, Dictador partnered with GAIA and announced the start of the Join The Rebels, Impact The Future competition to create an environment, platform or solution, which uses gamification and flow state to teach in psychologically safe ways. The Winner will be selected in October with the prize granted during the Internet Governance Forum 2023 in Nagasaki, Japan. This award includes cash, digital assets and collectible art from Dictador, currently valued at 200,000 EU.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Association (GAIA) is a multidisciplinary impact start-up which uses collective creativity to develop artificial intelligence with compassion.

media: https://we.tl/t-FwrZ4KwKt3 

About Dictador:

Dictador, the ultimate Art-House Spirit brand with a dynamic and rebellious mindset. For more than 40 years, Dictador has been creating ultra-premium, aged rum in the heart of Cartagena, Colombia. Built on our heritage we have an appreciation of the past but we are driven to positively impact the future.

We have a highly innovative, new line of product initiatives under our 'Art Distilled' platform where we collaborate with artists, like: The M-City Gold Cities bottle programme to produce the first $1bn collection of leading fine art pieces. We are boldly driving the frontiers of technology with our first AI empowered robot CEO, Mika, who is responsible for data insight, strategic provocation and DAO community liaison. We are rebels that master the metaverse in luxury, through our NFT programme; our Decentralised Autonomous Organization and future stock market tokenization initiative. Our social responsibility pursuit is to support, nurture, protect art and its place in the natural world through initiatives like Totem tribal art series or the world's first graffiti 'Art Masters' installation in the Colombian jungle.

For more information, please visit: www.dictador.com / @the_dictador   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036327/MIKA_AI_CEO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dictadors-mika-the-worlds-first-ai-ceo-humanoid-made-a-powerful-appearance-at-the-salz21-home-of-innovation-conference-301776335.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Arredamento_E_Design Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza MIKA shared DICTADOR'S MIKA marking Dictador investments
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Xi: "Noi sempre pronti a negoziati"
News to go
Turismo, Santanchè: "Destagionalizzare offerta puntando su borghi"
News to go
Covid Italia, Gimbe interrompe report settimanale
News to go
Vent’anni fa l’invasione Usa dell’Iraq
News to go
Droga, blitz tra Maddaloni, Santa Maria a Vico e Caserta: 6 indagati
News to go
Mosca, attesa per incontro Putin-Xi
News to go
Ubs acquista Credit Suisse
News to go
Serie A, il Napoli vede lo scudetto
News to go
La "visita di lavoro" di Putin a Mariupol
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: 7 famiglie su 10 al discount per risparmiare
News to go
Trump: "Martedì mi arrestano. Scendiamo in piazza"
News to go
Festa papà, Papa: "San Giuseppe sia il loro modello"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza