Mercoledì 13 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:32
16:45 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non ci davano più di una settimana, siamo solo al primo round"

16:42 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 5.472 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 13 aprile

16:23 Covid oggi VdA, 96 contagi: bollettino 13 aprile

16:22 Draghi a Lega-Forza Italia-centristi: sono qui per andare avanti, serve unità

16:22 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.002 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 13 aprile

16:16 Guerra Ucraina, Osce: "Chiare violazioni diritti umani da parte Russia"

16:00 Caso Regeni, "uno dei torturatori promosso generale"

15:57 Maletti, 007 con la 'maledizione di Piazza Fontana' e tessera P2 a sua insaputa

15:53 Redditi 2020, per autonomi più che doppi rispetto a dipendenti

15:48 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.790 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 13 aprile

15:34 Pnrr, bozza decreto: multa per chi non ha Pos al via dal 30 giugno

15:23 Atp Montecarlo 2022, Alcaraz eliminato al secondo turno

comunicato stampa

Differentiated Cloud Services and Large Deal Momentum Drive Infosys' Highest Annual Growth in a Decade

13 aprile 2022 | 15.43
LETTURA: 11 minuti

Strong Revenue growth guidance of 13%-15% and operating margin guidance of 21%-23% for FY23

BENGALURU, India, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $16.3 billion in revenues with the highest annual growth in the last decade of 19.7% in constant currency with a robust operating margin of 23.0%. Growth was broad-based, supported by continued momentum in large deal wins with TCV of $9.5 billion. EPS grew by 15.2% in rupee terms. FCF crossed $3 billion for the year.

Q4 sequential growth was 1.2% in constant currency with operating margin of 21.5%. TCV of large deal wins was $2.3 billion in Q4.

"Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by 'One Infosys' approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients' confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," said Salil Parekh CEO and MD. "With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital capabilities to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities," he added.

 

38.8% YoY41.2% FYCC Digital growth

20.6% YoY19.7% FYCC Revenue growth

21.5% Q423.0% FYOperating margin

13.4% YoY15.2% FYIncrease in EPS (₹ terms)

$2.3 bn Q4$9.5 bn FYLarge deal TCV

 

Guidance for FY23:

 

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Revenues in CC terms grew by 20.6% YoY and 1.2% QoQReported revenues at $4,280 million, growth of 18.5% YoYDigital revenues at 59.2% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 38.8%Operating margin at 21.5%, decline of 3.0% YoYBasic EPS at $0.18, growth of 9.2% YoYFCF at $761 million, decline of 4.8% YoY;FCF conversion at 101.0% of net profit

For the year ended March 31, 2022

Revenues in CC terms grew by 19.7% YoYReported revenues at $16,311 million, growth of 20.3% YoYDigital revenues at 57.0% of total revenues,YoY CC growth of 41.2%Operating margin at 23.0%, decline of 1.5% YoYBasic EPS at $0.70, growth of 14.3% YoYFCF at $3,055 million, growth of 2.8% YoY; FCF conversion at 102.9% of net profit

 

"In a year marked by intense supply side challenges, Infosys delivered strong financial performance – EPS growth of 15.2%, Free Cash Flows surpassing $3 billion and Return on Equity of 29.1%, reflecting the company's success, driven by client-centricity and rich capabilities. The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹16 per share, taking the total dividend for FY22 to ₹31 per share, an increase of 14.8% over prior year," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. "With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impact through aggressive cost optimization programs and value led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalization of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance," he added.

2.  Capital allocation

For FY22, the Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share ($0.21 per ADS*). Together with the interim dividend of ₹15 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for FY22 will amount to ₹31 (app. $0.41 per ADS*) which is a 14.8% increase over FY21. With this, the company has announced total dividend of approx. ₹13,000 crore (approx. $1.74 billion*) for FY22.

*USD-INR rate of 75.00

3.  Client wins & Testimonials

4.  Recognitions

Brand FinanceGlobal 500, 2022 report

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

 

                        

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:                                   (Dollars in million) 

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,305

3,380

Current investments

880

320

Trade receivables

2,995

2,639

Unbilled revenue

1,526

1,030

Other Current assets

1,159

938

Total current assets

8,865

8,307

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,429

2,519

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,042

1,115

Non-current investments

1,801

1,623

Unbilled revenue

124

81

Other non-current assets

1,294

1,180

Total non-current assets

6,690

6,518

Total assets

15,555

14,825

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

545

362

Unearned revenue

834

554

Employee benefit obligations

288

276

Other current liabilities and provisions

2,766

2,072

Total current liabilities

4,433

3,264

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

607

627

Other non-current liabilities

521

432

Total non-current liabilities

1,128

1,059

Total liabilities

5,561

4,323

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

9,941

10,442

Non-controlling interests

53

60

Total equity

9,994

10,502

Total liabilities and equity

15,555

14,825

 

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in million except per equity share data)

3 months ended March 31, 2022

3 months ended March 31, 2021

Year ended March 31, 2022

Year ended March 31, 2021

Revenues

4,280

3,613

16,311

13,561

Cost of sales

2,955

2,357

10,996

8,828

Gross profit

1,325

1,256

5,315

4,733

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

179

165

692

624

   Administrative expenses

226

207

868

784

Total operating expenses

405

372

1,560

1,408

Operating profit

920

884

3,755

3,325

Other income, net (3)

78

68

281

271

Profit before income taxes

998

952

4,036

3,596

Income tax expense 

245

255

1,068

973

Net profit (before minority interest)

753

697

2,968

2,623

Net profit (after minority interest)

752

697

2,963

2,613

Basic EPS ($)

0.18

0.16

0.70

0.62

Diluted EPS ($)

0.18

0.16

0.70

0.61

 

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2021-2022/q4/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2021-2022/q4/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
growth Drive Infosys' Highest Annual growth ampliamento deal
