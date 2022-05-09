Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 23:00
comunicato stampa

Differently abled musician Emmanuel Kelly launches Outlyer Entertainment with support from a host of talent including Chris Martin, Paul Oakenfold and Adam Morse

09 maggio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmanuel Kelly, differently-abled singer, actor, speaker and entrepreneur, announces the launch of his new business, Outlyer Entertainment with advisory support from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Head of Outlyer's Advisory Board.

Outlyer Entertainment is the first IP Development and Production Company to accurately showcase, empower and enable disabled talent across the world. It aims to drive a more inclusive approach within the film, TV and music industries by being a solution to end stigmas surrounding people with disabilities. The company has a mantra: "Enabling the World, Differently".

Outlyer Entertainment will represent and champion talent through its three core divisions - Outlyer Talent Agency, Outlyer Record Label and Outlyer Film and TV Production House. 

Outlyer Entertainment will work alongside its A-list selection of advisors to support the company's trajectory and provide expertise across the multitude of fields that it intends to service, focusing on projects and collaborations with actors, musicians, filmmakers, writers and artists. Headed up by Chris Martin, the Outlyer Advisors include DJ Producer Paul Oakenfold and Writer and Producer of NCIS, Scott Williams.

Joining Chris, Paul and Scott as passionate supporters and advisors is blind film director / actor / writer and co-founder Adam Morse, as well as experienced business leaders, PR and Communications expert and co-founder of Outlyer Tim Lucas Allen, Coach CEO Rhett Power, former President of DKNY & FUBU Bernt Ullman, CEO Of Global Citizen Forum Talimka Yordanova. Co-Founder of Deekay Music Lars JensenandLaura Hameedof the Columbus Children's Foundation.

Outlyer will also be delivering its mission in partnership with Think-Film Impact Production, an award-winning impact media organisation founded by Danielle Turkov Wilsonwith specialist expertise at the cutting-edge intersection of film and social change. 

Think-Film will deliver strategic impact value assessments for Outlyer's media projects, as well as impact distribution and marketing, and impact partnerships at the highest-levels of influence to elevate visibility and access across global festivals and markets. As structural partners to the Cannes Marché du Film and co-pioneers of their impACT programme, this year the organisation will be hosting the first-ever disabled-led film festival party.

Emmanuel Kelly says : "This has been my goal for many years, to be able to focus my efforts on driving a positive approach to the differently abled. We need to educate, empower, enable and create value for those who need our support, using a commercial and business approach. I am very proud to announce this company and am excited for the future and the possibilities that Outlyer can realise. We have to end stigmatisation to allow innovation. I am hugely grateful for the support from Chris and the multitude of other great heartfelt individuals who surround me on a daily basis."

Chris Martin says: "I'm honoured to support Emmanuel and his team at Outlyer Entertainment as they continue to provide a platform for differently-abled artists across the entertainment industry.

With a long history of important cultural contributions - from Kenny Baker to Beethoven - the differently-abled & disabled communities remain vital in the fields of music, film and television, and I look forward to their increased representation.

I'm excited to see the new talent that Outlyer Entertainment uncovers and develops as we continue to move towards a more diverse entertainment industry, open to everyone, from anywhere."

In 2020, Chris Martin Featured Emmanuel Kelly's track, Never Alone - the video for which also stared inspirational cameos from Demi Lovato, Terrance Howard, JK Simmons, Elizabeth Moss, Jean Claude Van Dame, Pia Toscano, Royce da 5'9, Vanness Wu, Brian Grazer and Jonathan Ross. The track was also remixed by the legendary Dj and Producer, Paul Oakenfold.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812942/Emmanuel_Kelly.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812941/Outlyer_Entertainment_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza