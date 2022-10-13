Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:12 Mondiali pallavolo femminile, azzurre ko 3-1 con il Brasile in semifinale

21:42 Governo, Forza Italia non ci sta: tentazione separati al Colle fa discutere il partito

21:06 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 13 ottobre 2022

20:59 Europa League 2022, Betis Siviglia-Roma 1-1: gol di Canales e Belotti

20:54 Conference League, Fiorentina-Hearts 5-1

20:52 Governo, Meloni: "Giorgetti sarebbe ottimo ministro Economia"

20:41 Berlusconi 'si sfila' su La Russa, Meloni non ci sta: "Tiro dritto"

20:38 Festa Roma 2022, al via 17esim edizione con red carpet stellare

20:14 Mondiali ciclismo, Italia oro in inseguimento femminile

19:53 Covid, Pfizer-BioNTech: "Booster BA.4-5 aumenta anticorpi neutralizzanti"

19:53 Gsk, con vaccino anti-virus sinciziale per anziani -94% malattia grave

19:45 Senato lascia coda, Fdi blinda percorso: "Fontana alla Camera poi avanti come treni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DIGIDAIGAKU COMMERCIAL TO FEATURE IN SUPER BOWL LVII

13 ottobre 2022 | 18.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limit Break announces a $6.5 million purchase of an advertisement slot to feature a DigiDaigaku commercial in Super Bowl LVII this coming February, 2023, designed to support and grow the DigiDaigaku community.  Limit Break, founded by famed mobile game creators Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, is known for the DigiDaigaku NFT collection it gave away in a free mint in August 2022 following its $200 million fundraising round.

The commercial will expose the DigiDaigaku project to a mass audience for the first time, and is expected to be in excess of 50 million live viewers in addition to the tens of millions watching online.  The advertisement will feature the DigiDaigaku collection in a "Web 3 Experience" designed to grow and promote the DigiDaigaku community.

Limit Break describes its approach to the DigiDaigaku commercial as a unique approach to exposing the world to the DigiDaigaku community. According to Leydon "I don't believe anyone has done something quite like what we are planning in a Super Bowl commercial."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887089/Limit_Break_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digidaigaku-commercial-to-feature-in-super-bowl-lvii-301648870.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN01239 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro DIGIDAIGAKU commercial to feature coming February it gave away feature
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano ricoveri ordinari e in terapia intensiva
News to go
Vaccino Covid, multe no vax in arrivo
News to go
Wwf: "In 50 anni distrutto il 69% della fauna selvatica"
News to go
Ignazio La Russa eletto presidente del Senato
News to go
Ucraina, Peskov: "Putin ed Erdogan non hanno parlato del conflitto"
News to go
Quirinale, Mattarella riceve familiari Piero Angela e vertici Rai
News to go
Bonus attività fisica adattata: cos'è e chi può chiederlo
News to go
Nasce 'European Sky Shield Initiative': cos'è lo scudo aereo europeo
News to go
Teramo, truffe in settori ecobonus e sismabonus: sequestrati 11 milioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Champions League sorride alle squadre italiane
News to go
Cristoforetti, ritorno sulla Terra posticipato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza