Digimarc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 23% to $7.7 million compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue primarily reflects the contribution of subscription and service revenue post acquisition from the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud and $0.6 million of higher service revenue from HolyGrail 2.0 recycling projects, partially offset by $0.3 million less subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates also negatively impacted revenue for the three month period ended June 30, 2022.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 5% to $4.0 million compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to $1.1 million of amortization expense recognized on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition, partially offset by higher subscription and service revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased 21% to $5.5 million compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 4% to $18.9 million compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease primarily reflects $7.5 million of costs recognized in the second quarter of 2021 associated with the Separation Agreement we entered into with our former chief executive officer in April 2021 and severance costs incurred with organizational changes we made in June 2021, partially offset by $4.2 million of EVRYTHNG operating expenses post acquisition and $2.5 million of higher compensation costs due to higher headcount and annual compensation adjustments.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased $2.4 million to $15.0 million compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million or $(0.75) loss per common share compared to $15.4 million or $(0.94) loss per common share in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million or $(0.47) loss per common share compared to $8.0 million or $(0.49) loss per common share in the second quarter of 2021.

At June 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities totaled $68.4 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, August 3, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Digimarc CorporationConsolidated Income Statement Information(in thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Month Information Six Month Information June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Service $ 4,503 $ 3,791 $ 8,123 $ 7,575 Subscription 3,244 2,487 7,035 5,403 Total revenue 7,747 6,278 15,158 12,978 Cost of revenue: Service (1) 1,744 1,515 3,575 3,085 Subscription (1) 886 534 1,928 1,325 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets 1,120 — 2,314 — Total cost of revenue 3,750 2,049 7,817 4,410 Gross profit Service (1) 2,759 2,276 4,548 4,490 Subscription (1) 2,358 1,953 5,107 4,078 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets (1,120) — (2,314) — Total gross profit 3,997 4,229 7,341 8,568 Gross profit margin: Total 52 % 67 % 48 % 66 % Service (1) 61 % 60 % 56 % 59 % Subscription (1) 73 % 79 % 73 % 75 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,073 6,277 16,018 11,218 Research, development and engineering 6,065 4,213 12,156 8,344 General and administrative 4,487 9,175 10,895 12,668 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets 321 — 663 — Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements — — 574 — Total operating expenses 18,946 19,665 40,306 32,230 Operating loss (14,949) (15,436) (32,965) (23,662) Other income, net 93 18 89 28 Loss before income taxes (14,856) (15,418) (32,876) (23,634) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 217 (4) 456 (10) Net loss $ (14,639) $ (15,422) $ (32,420) $ (23,644) Loss per common share: Loss per common share — basic $ (0.75) $ (0.94) $ (1.76) $ (1.44) Loss per common share — diluted $ (0.75) $ (0.94) $ (1.76) $ (1.44) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 19,539 16,430 18,448 16,382 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 19,539 16,430 18,448 16,382 (1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.

Digimarc CorporationReconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures(in thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Month Information Six Month Information June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 3,997 $ 4,229 $ 7,341 $ 8,568 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,120 — 2,314 — Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets 144 144 285 286 Stock-based compensation 265 178 466 351 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,526 $ 4,551 $ 10,406 $ 9,205 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 71 % 72 % 69 % 71 % GAAP operating expenses $ 18,946 $ 19,665 $ 40,306 $ 32,230 Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment (330) (354) (720) (717) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (321) — (663) — Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets (29) (24) (59) (59) Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases (249) (122) (520) (240) Stock-based compensation (3,009) (6,559) (5,276) (8,396) Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements — — (574) — Acquisition-related expenses (3) — (447) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,005 $ 12,606 $ 32,047 $ 22,818 GAAP net loss $ (14,639) $ (15,422) $ (32,420) $ (23,644) Total adjustments to gross profit 1,529 322 3,065 637 Total adjustments to operating expenses 3,941 7,059 8,259 9,412 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,169) $ (8,041) $ (21,096) $ (13,595) GAAP loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.75) $ (0.94) $ (1.76) $ (1.44) Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,169) $ (8,041) $ (21,096) $ (13,595) Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.47) $ (0.49) $ (1.14) $ (0.83)

Digimarc CorporationConsolidated Balance Sheet Information(in thousands)(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 47,051 $ 13,789 Marketable securities(1) 21,339 19,537 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,870 6,368 Loan receivable from related party — 2,001 Other current assets 4,655 2,316 Total current assets 78,915 44,011 Marketable securities(1) — 8,292 Property and equipment, net 2,882 2,875 Intangibles, net 37,984 6,611 Goodwill 6,325 1,114 Lease right of use assets 5,476 1,300 Other assets 1,172 673 Total assets $ 132,754 $ 64,876 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 7,549 $ 4,727 Deferred revenue 3,581 2,989 Total current liabilities 11,130 7,716 Long-term lease liabilities 6,120 1,028 Other long-term liabilities 225 752 Total liabilities 17,475 9,496 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 50 50 Common stock 20 17 Additional paid-in capital 357,509 261,324 Accumulated deficit (238,431) (206,011) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,869) — Total shareholders' equity 115,279 55,380 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 132,754 $ 64,876 (1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $68,390 and $41,618 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Digimarc CorporationConsolidated Cash Flow Information(in thousands)(Unaudited) Six Month Information June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (32,420) $ (23,644) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment 720 717 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,977 — Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets 344 345 Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases 520 240 Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities — (498) Stock-based compensation 5,742 8,747 Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements 574 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 1,776 (950) Other current assets (600) 392 Other assets (568) (19) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (2,881) 1,859 Deferred revenue (1,043) (331) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (808) 656 Net cash used in operating activities (25,667) (12,486) Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for acquisition (3,512) — Purchase of property and equipment (716) (569) Capitalized patent costs (271) (290) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 11,148 49,722 Purchases of marketable securities (4,908) (30,941) Net cash provided by investing activities 1,741 17,922 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 58,220 — Purchase of common stock (974) (3,774) Loan repayment (17) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 57,229 (3,774) Effect of exchange rate on cash (41) — Net increase in cash and cash equivalents(2) $ 33,262 $ 1,662 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 41,618 77,728 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 68,390 61,107 (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 26,772 $ (16,621)

