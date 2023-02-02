Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) hosting the 2nd General Assembly in Riyadh

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) will host the 2nd  General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 5th of February, bringing together DCO Member States to discuss strategic directions and initiatives to enable digital prosperity for all nations. Ministers representing the 13 DCO member states, along with high-level delegations from DCO observers, as well as representatives from guest countries and international organizations will convene for the General Assembly, to discuss the state of the digital economy and the challenges facing all nations in achieving equitable global digital growth and development.

The 2nd General Assembly will be the first-ever in-person meeting of the DCO Member States, marking two years of progress for the international organization which has been founded to help achieve social prosperity and growth by unifying efforts to advance and promote interest in the digital economy.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO said: "Digital technologies have immense potential to transform economies and empower groups including women and entrepreneurs with new opportunities, especially that 70% of the new value created in the global economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platforms so it is of critical importance that all nations have the same ability to leverage the power of digitalization to achieve their goals. The DCO was formed to accelerate digital transformation through collaboration and knowledge sharing among all stakeholders to empower nations to develop strategies and programs to drive their own digital development and equally participate in the global digital economy."

Focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy and leapfrogging with innovation, The DCO is a global multilateral organization, founded in November 2020 and headquartered in Riyadh, that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy. Thirteen Member States have joined DCO to date – Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, The Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Oman, Nigeria, Rwanda, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia – along with the private sector, academia, and NGO Observer Members.

Real time updates from the General Assembly and select livestream sessions can be accessed via the DCO's Twitter account (@DCOrg).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994202/DCO_2023_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-cooperation-organization-dco-hosting-the-2nd-general-assembly-in-riyadh-301736785.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza DCO observers General Assembly in Riyadh General Assembly Riad
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza