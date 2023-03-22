Digital Cooperation Organization welcomes Six New Observers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today welcomed six new Observers: BTECH, Deloitte, the Islamic Development Bank, Mobily, OneWeb, and Visa.

Representing all sectors of the digital economy from international organizations, academic institutions, NGOs and the private sector, DCO Observers collaborate closely with the DCO through its programs and initiatives to enable greater international cooperation across the digital ecosystem.

The new Observers will leverage their expertise to support the DCO's objectives of eliminating the digital divide and empowering nations to build strong, inclusive and sustainable digital economies.

Hassan Nasser, DCO Vice-President of International Affairs and Membership, said: "The cooperation with these six new Observers is the latest leap forward for the DCO as we continue to forge strategic partnerships that play an active role in harnessing the power of the digital economy. Each organization brings unique expertise and vital knowledge to the DCO, which will support us in our mission to enable digital prosperity for all and drive progress towards the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

The DCO works to accelerate the inclusive growth of the digital economy, through programs to harness the power of the digital economy across its thirteen Member States.

