Digital governance benefits enterprises and the people in Guizhou

What can you do in an hour? It only takes one hour for a responsible person of an enterprise to complete the ownership mortgage business of six houses at the Real Estate Window of Government Affairs Service Center of Baiyun District, Guiyang City.

According to the staffers at Real Estate Service Window, "in order to facilitate the development of enterprises, we set up a service window for enterprises to complete the real estate matters for one hour, reducing the time of enterprises for completing real estate mortgage registration, transfer registration, change registration and correction registration from 5 working days to 1 hour now."

How long does it take to start a business? In the Guizhou Provincial Government Service Network, citizens can apply for registration of starting a business, by uploading relevant materials online through the "All-in-one Network" system, and after verification, they can receive a business license the next day.

It is reported that Guizhou has realized a seamless connection between the "All-in-one Network" system and the online approval service system of Guizhou Provincial Government Service Network, and built an Internet government service system with overall provincial planning, upper and lower linkage, inter-department coordination and one network handling.

According to the press conference on Guizhou Province's efforts to promote the reform and optimize the business environment, by the end of 2022, in Guizhou, the average time to start a business has been reduced from 7.6 days in 2018 to one day, the number of items subject to approval for construction projects streamlined from 158 to 57, and the average approval time from 256 to less than 75 working days.

In fact, as the first national comprehensive pilot zone of big data in China, Guizhou has taken the lead in building the first unified digital government platform of the whole province. Now, 100% of the administrative service items can be handled online in Guizhou, and the whole-process online handling rate has increased to more than 70%, allowing "data flow" to replace "mass traveling".

In terms of improving the digital governance capacity of the Guizhou government, Guizhou has strengthened the construction of an integrated, efficient and effective government by cooperating with several enterprises. For example, through the official document processing and affairs handling system project cooperated with Seeyon, an exhibitor of the Expo, Guizhou has built a government collaborative platform integrating official document processing, administrative affairs handling, information sharing, learning and exchange.

In various districts and counties of Guizhou, digital governance has been involved in several government service systems, such as the judiciary and supervision systems. For example, the Case Management System for Administrative Reconsideration and Response, built by Zunyi Justice Bureau based on the Seeyon Cooperation Platform, realizes "one-key retrieval", "one-key statistics" and comprehensive analysis of administrative reconsideration and response case data, and thus forms a standardized, digitized and integrated case management platform.

According to the State Information Center's assessment report on the effectiveness of Digital Government Construction of Guizhou, by adhering to the ideas of overall provincial planning, connectivity on platforms, centralizing data and collaborating business, Guizhou's integrated information construction mechanism has achieved remarkable results in promoting the construction of a digital government, realizing the cloud platform construction goals of collecting, connecting and efficiently using data, and significantly improving the levels of government management, social governance, and services for people's wellbeing, so that Guizhou's construction level of a digital government is among the highest in China.

