Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:11
comunicato stampa

Digital, Green and Intelligent: XCMG to Release New Energy Products in Its Largest Exhibition to Date at bauma 2022

19 luglio 2022 | 14.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) will exhibit at the bauma 2022 from October 24 to 30 in Munich, Germany, highlighting latest technologies and products that represent the group's digital, green and intelligent development roadmap. XCMG will be at booth FS.1105/4, FS.1105/2 AND FS.1105/7 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

XCMG is bringing its largest exhibition to date at this year's bauma, presenting not only the full series of excavators and integrated sets of road machinery equipment, but also the hoisting, scraping and piling machineries as well as aerial work platforms that have been popular among European customers. All featured models are customized for the construction market in Europe that excels in intelligent technologies, safety guarantee and reliability.

XCMG will release a lineup of new energy products at bauma 2022, including pure electric models of all-terrain crane, excavator and loader, with leading advantages in large-capacity battery, quick charging, zero emission and pollution-free.

"XCMG is making the new energy transition and transformation, advancing our sustainable strategy for green low-carbon and intelligent new infrastructure and vigorously laying out the development for electronic control, battery and electric drive technologies, we hope to show our latest achievements in the new energy construction machinery development to global audiences at bauma 2022," said Mr. Jiansen Liu, VP of XCMG and GM of XCMG Import and Export Ltd.

Since 1992, XCMG is the first Chinese enterprise to participate in the fair and has never missed an event in the last 30 years. XCMG's rapid development in recent years has built up an all-around network of R&D center, local distribution, supply chain management and an integrated customer services and training center.

At present, XCMG has three subsidiaries in operation in Europe, including a research center, a purchasing center and a sales and services company. XCMG is also running a whole value chain to serve the European market, with strong local support for sales, service, financing, used equipment recycle and more.

"We're actively pushing forward our global strategy, with a strong combination of professional expertise and practical experience in a multi-cultural context, XCMG is committed to create real value and provide high-quality products and services to our customers in Europe," said Liu.

For more information, please visit XCMG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861977/XCMG_s_Machines_Equipment_Has_Shipped_China_Munich_Upcoming_bauma_2022.jpg 

