Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:45 Covid oggi Toscana, 4.085 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 11 ottobre

09:31 Ucraina, oggi l'incontro Putin-Grossi a San Pietroburgo

09:20 Sanremo, locomotiva in fiamme: morto operaio

09:17 Benzina, oggi nuova ondata di rialzi per i prezzi consigliati

09:16 Ucraina, Gb: "Russia esausta, mancano munizioni"

09:03 Maccabi-Juventus, come vedere oggi la partita in tv e in streaming

08:59 Covid, Burioni: "Alla fine ha preso anche me, ma vaccini salvano"

08:56 Ucraina-Russia, l'avvertimento di Mosca a Usa e Nato

08:51 Nuovo vortice mediterraneo e maltempo in arrivo: il meteo

08:20 Gas, "Europa supererà questo inverno, il prossimo sarà più duro"

07:55 Pedopornografia, scambio materiale via chat: scattano arresti e denunce

07:25 Ucraina, allarme aereo a Kiev. Raid nella notte a Zaporizhzhia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Digital private bank becomes reality - Alpian launches as Switzerland's first FINMA-licensed

11 ottobre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpian SA (Alpian) is proud to announce the opening of the first Swiss digital private bank designed to cater specifically to the needs of the mass affluent client segment. Its mobile-first digital service, which combines everyday and private banking, is now available for download on the Apple and Google play stores. Alpian's innovative combination of human expertise and cutting-edge technology provides an unprecedented, bespoke, private banking offering to its customers.

Alpian's singular hybrid model combines a secure, state-of-the-art banking platform with the support and guidance of Alpian's experienced wealth advisors, giving affluent clients access to services otherwise reserved to customers of traditional private banks.

Through its discretionary mandate, Alpian introduces professional and highly personalized services to clients deserving of trustworthy and transparent wealth management. The competitive management fee of 0.75% also sets a new industry standard for private banking.

Everyday banking is also seamlessly woven into Alpian's digital experience, with the ability to execute payments, conduct foreign exchange, withdraw cash and make purchases with an exclusive metal debit card.

As a key differentiator to other Neo banks, Alpian clients will have the ability to schedule an in-app

video call with Swiss-based wealth advisors to address any questions or concerns. The human

touch is an integral part of the value proposition.

Additional services will be rolled out in the coming months as the team continues to grow and deliver an exceptional and fully comprehensive digital private banking offering.

Schuyler Weiss, CEO of Alpian, commented: "The launch of Alpian, Switzerland's first digital private bank, marks a step forward for the industry. This is our first important milestone, and we are extremely proud to bring this product to the Swiss market. We look forward to the future offerings we plan to bring to our clients."

Pasha Bakhtiar, Chairman of Alpian, added: "The launch of Alpian is a testament to the quality and drive of the people we have been able to hire since the first days of incubation at Reyl.  The team has worked relentlessly to build a robust Swiss bank and develop an unparalleled digital private banking experience. We are extremely grateful for the support of all our shareholders for placing their trust in this initiative."

About Alpian S.A.

www.alpian.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859449/Alpian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-private-bank-becomes-reality---alpian-launches-as-switzerlands-first-finma-licensed-301645182.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Google play stores private banking and private banking download
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin rivendica attacchi nel Paese
News to go
Rischio povertà in Italia, non basta ripresa post covid
News to go
Incidenti stradali, i dati in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Kadyrov a Zelensky: "Scappa in Occidente"
News to go
Caro bollette, a rischio la stagione sciistica
News to go
Premio Nobel per l'economia 2022 a Bernanke, Diamond e Dybvig
News to go
Governo, Meloni al lavoro per definire nuovo esecutivo
News to go
Napoli, denaro e sesso in cambio di appalti: 13 indagati a Scisciano
News to go
Euro 2024, qualificazioni: per Italia ci sono Inghilterra e Ucraina
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Austria, Van Der Bellen rieletto presidente
News to go
Serie A, Napoli inarrestabile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza