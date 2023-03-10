Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 12:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:08 Gazza ladra aggredisce agente penitenziario nel carcere di Sulmona

12:01 Egonu pronta a tornare in Italia, Milano in pole

11:49 Inchiesta Open, battibecco in aula tra Renzi e il pm Turco

11:48 Ue, presidente Accademia Scienze Lisbona ai Lincei: "L'Europa è di fronte a grandi sfide"

11:24 Migranti, 500 a rischio su barcone. Casarini: "Serve soccorso subito"

11:18 Malattie neurodegenerative, arriva dispositivo nanotech tutto made in Italy

11:03 Assegno maternità, i nuovi importi per il 2023

10:41 Milano, investe uomo in monopattino e scappa: arrestato per omicidio stradale

10:18 E' morto Robert Blake, il detective Tony Baretta

10:15 Strage Amburgo, ex testimone di Geova principale sospettato

09:54 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Raid Russia ogni volta che Mosca accumula missili"

09:30 Indian Wells, Fognini subito eliminato da Shelton

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Digital Solutions Provider Tianyu Eyes European Payments Market in 2023

10 marzo 2023 | 07.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianyu Information (300205.SZ), one of the world's largest manufacturers of smart payment terminals, aims to grow its presence in the European market following the company's successful participation in the world's leading retail trade fair, EuroShop, that took place between February 26 and March 2 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

"We are pleased to meet our partners at the exhibition and discuss our business plans for 2023 in Europe, as well as other regions such as Asia Pacific, MEA, North America, and Latin America," said David Liu, VP of International Business Division at Tianyu. "Through our extensive network of regional service centers and global marketing channels, we are confident to provide excellent value and unparalleled support to help our customers achieve their goals."

Tianyu was in the world's Top 4 smart payment terminal players globally by market share, per a 2022 Nilson report. The company's global expansion efforts are expected to yield full-year earnings of $9m to $13m in 2022, up to 163% YoY. The company's growth growth is driven by enhanced supply chain management and a dual-driven domestic and international development strategy, boosting sales and revenue for its smart card and intelligent payment terminal offerings.

In addition, Tianyu also expanded its business footprint into products and solutions covering communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and more. The company offers a range of communications solutions, including eSIM solutions and telecom products such as SIM cards, Mobile Wi-Fi, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Passive Optical Network (PON).

The company's main business includes services and products for the financial industry, intelligent payment terminals, and the IoT. The financial industry unit is mainly engaged in the R&D, production, and sales of financial IC cards as well as other smart card products and e-CNY products.

About Tianyu Information

Tianyu Information (www.whty.com) is a leading technology company providing comprehensive digital solutions, from fintech to smart devices, IoT, and data security. With 20+ years of experience, Tianyu is an industry leader in China's telecom and banking smart card markets and a top-four global POS provider, dominating Asia's POS business. The innovative R&D and strong production capabilities make it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital era. With over 2,000 employees, Tianyu empowers its vision for a secure and intelligent information life for all. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-solutions-provider-tianyu-eyes-european-payments-market-in-2023-301768706.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza European market smart payment terminals provider Tianyu Eyes European Payments Market in 2023 between February 26
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, arrivi e presenze in crescita nel 2023
News to go
Brescia, maltrattavano disabili: misure cautelari per 5 operatori sanitari
News to go
Blackout a Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Ogni volta tiriamo i dadi, ma fortuna finirà"
News to go
Netanyahu a Roma, oggi incontro con Meloni
News to go
Genova proclamata Capitale italiana del Libro per il 2023
News to go
Milano, imbrattato monumento in piazza Duomo: 2 denunce
News to go
Sanità, allarme Regioni: "Coprire buco di 5 miliardi"
News to go
Data scadenza alimenti, l'Ue cambia le etichette
News to go
Georgia, Parlamento ritira legge su 'agenti stranieri'
News to go
Grano Ucraina, l'allarme di Save The Children
News to go
'Ndrangheta, estorsioni e droga: 49 arresti
News to go
Inflazione, le misure al vaglio del governo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza