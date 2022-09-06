Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:39
comunicato stampa

Digital TV receiver for the car

06 settembre 2022 | 14.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Innovative and cost-effective next generation solution for broadcast TV in automotive

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house with the background in digital TV, Android TV, and infotainment systems, announced today its novel approach to a next generation digital TV receiver in the car.

Two trends are seen as the enablers of the forthcoming and inevitable change of the existing digital TV receiver in automotive – (1) Today's In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) solutions already rely on powerful, high-end System-on-Chips (SoC) dominated by Qualcomm, Samsung (Exynos), and MediaTek; (2) Android is spreading across the IVI domain becoming the operating system of choice.

The philosophy behind the innovative solution from RT-RK relies on the network tuner (such as the one for FM radio and other) feeding the transport stream through the IP network to the IVI central unit, where its decoding and processing take place on the application level (extraction of audio/video information, subtitles, decoding, scaling, overlay, etc.). On the IVI side, therefore, there are no extra costs or requirements (for the system - hardware or software), as the processing is solely software based and furthermore in the user space, requiring zero consideration during the process of IVI development. A digital TV antenna supporting standards such as ISDB-T for Japan, DVB-T2 for Europe, and ATSC 3.0 for the USA, remains the only hardware module requirement for free-to-air TV in this solution.

"With automated driving making its way to highway regulations across the globe, the autonomous driving world becomes in need of more productivity and entertainment apps, and in particular, video content. The time for digital TV signal reception in the car has come. What was once costly can become affordable in a mass production with the powerful SoCs already employed in the infotainment systems. We are talking about mora than an order of magnitude more affordable solution to replace the present expensive "TV module architecture" in the car. Our solution relies on what's already available in the infotainment system. With our expertise in digital TV and Android, our relations with SoC vendors, Google, telcos and operators, RT-RK has the potential to drive this change," said Nikola Teslic, CEO at RT-RK.

The digital TV solution for automotive will be presented at IBC 2022.

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in the Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991 and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. RT-RK operates under the umbrella of TTTech Group. https://www.rt-rk.com/

 

