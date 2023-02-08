Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
Diplomatic security tightened after Tajani receives death threats

08 febbraio 2023 | 11.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Security is being ramped up at Italian diplomatic sites after well placed parliamentary sources said foreign minister Antonio Tajani had received death threats linked to the case of a jailed anarchist hunger striker.

Since the death threats and following suspected anarchist attacks against Italian diplomatic property abroad, Tajani has ordered security to be tightened at embassies and consulates and at the foreign ministry, according to the sources.

Tajani played down the death threats against him, however, telling reporters late on Tuesday: "I've had these before and am well protected".

Anarchists have also staged protests and acts of vandalism in Italy in support of convicted Italian anarchist Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike for over 100 days to protest at being held under a harsh regime of isolation known as 41-bis that was originally designed for Mafia prisoners.

Cospito is campaigning to get the regime lifted for all inmates, including mobsters.

in Evidenza