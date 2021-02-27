Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:27
15:21 Covid Campania, ordinanza De Luca: scuole chiuse dal 1 marzo

14:56 Fisco, ipotesi saldo e stralcio cartelle sotto 5mila euro

14:51 Coronavirus Napoli, due casi di variante brasiliana al Cotugno

14:44 Vaccino AstraZeneca, "seconda dose anche dopo 3 mesi"

14:37 Basilicata zona rossa, regole: cosa si può fare dal 1 marzo

14:27 Marche zona arancione, regole dal 1 marzo: cosa non si può fare

14:16 Leonardo, nasce fondazione Med-Or: Minniti alla guida

14:12 Verona, caso covid. Stasera match con Juve

14:11 Piemonte zona arancione, ecco le regole dal 1 marzo

14:02 Covid Basilicata, 131 contagi e un morto: bollettino 27 febbraio

14:00 Molise zona rossa, le regole dal 1 marzo

13:48 Lombardia zona arancione, le regole dal 1 marzo

Diriyah E-Prix underway as the first all-electric Formula E night race lights up the skies of Saudi Arabia

27 febbraio 2021 | 15.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula E, the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah as it returns to the historic desert surroundings of UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif for the third year in a row. The night race, commencing on February 26 2021, is set to be a spectacular double header in the dark. It will be the first time any motorsport race has attempted to use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

Formula E drivers light up the streets as part of the inaugural all-electric night race for Diriyah E-Prix, the first motor sporting event to attempt and successfully use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority said: "Diriyah is proud to have hosted the Diriyah E-Prix in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport, bringing the international racing community to Saudi Arabia for one of the first major global sporting events since the pandemic began. With the world watching, the street race track wrapping around UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif came alive, showcasing the revolutionary potential of this motorsport. We congratulate all teams that took part in the first ever all-electric night race for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It was a truly unforgettable experience."

The Diriyah E-Prix is running at 17:00 GMT (20:00 local time) on February 26 and 27. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445627/Diriyah_Gate_Development_Authority.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445628/Diriyah_Gate_Development_Authority_E_Prix.jpg

Formula E drivers light up the streets as part of the inaugural all-electric night race for Diriyah E-Prix, the first motor sporting event to attempt and successfully use high performance, sustainable and fully renewable LED lighting technologies

 

