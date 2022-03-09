Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:26 Covid oggi Austria, sospeso vaccino obbligatorio

15:14 Fintech, al via Tot

14:39 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank distrugge auto e uccide anziani - Video

14:19 Ucraina, giudici e avvocati spiegano a soldati russi come arrendersi

14:08 Covid oggi Italia, Galli: "Rialzo contagi prevedibile ma trend resta in calo"

14:01 Roma, due clochard morti per il freddo nella stazione Termini

13:57 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, non solo Kiev: i conflitti dimenticati in corso

13:45 Guerra Russia, Ucraina: "Rischio per centrale nucleare Chernobyl in 48 ore"

13:38 Bper Banca aderisce a Net-Zero Banking Alliance

13:37 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Kiev riconosca Crimea e Donbass"

13:26 Ucraina-Russia, petardo in giardino ambasciata Bielorussia a Roma

13:23 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.155 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 9 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Discover Fun: Banggood Announces Details of Its 2022 Spring Trendy Festival

09 marzo 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, will launch the 2022 Spring Sale named Banggood Spring Trendy Festival, with plenty of popular brands. Shoppers can enjoy the new outdoor fun this spring when they browse the amazing lineup of new and innovative products.

To meet the expectations of shoppers as they make the purchases that suit their hobbies and lifestyles, Banggood has selected "Discover Fun" as its new tagline for 2022. The new tagline conveys the joy that a shopper experiences when discovering a new hobby, fitting out a new wardrobe or considering purchases that fit one's lifestyle – that's the unlimited fun at Banggood.

The Banggood Spring Sale is now underway, and will go for 20 days, from 9 Mar. to 29 Mar., featuring not only discounts as low as 70% off, but also new games and perks:

Stage 1: 9 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 16 Mar 4 pm (UTC+8) - Play Games + Win Free Gifts & Allowance

During this stage, Banggood will make available the Saving Tips page, which will be in effect during the entire campaign. Over 100 new spring products have been specially chosen and prepared for shoppers, while thousands of money-saving tips will be waiting for shoppers to take advantage of.

They can also win free gifts and perks through Money Box and other games.

Stage 2: 16 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 23 Mar 4 pm (UTC+8) - New Releases + Pay 1$ Get Lowest Price

During this stage, shoppers can secure the best price for their favorite products in the Spring Sale by paying a deposit of $1 on the Pre-Sale page.

In addition, Banggood will be debuting a lineup of new products from the most popular brands, including BlitzWolf and POCO, just waiting to be snapped up by shoppers in the know.

Stage 3: 23 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 26 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) - Up To 70% Off + Hit The Lowest Price

The lowest prices in the Spring Sale will be formally rolled out at this stage, with limited-time offers as low as 70% off on a first-come, first-serve basis. Banggood is ramping up the incentives for shoppers through cashback rewards every time a shopper signs up.

Shoppers can visit our other surprise marketplaces, including Lightning Deals Center, New Releases, Super Brand Day, Coupon Deals and VIP Early Access. Tap the screen to view their favorite products instantaneously.

Stage 4: 26 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) to 29 Mar 4pm (UTC+8) - $9.99 Still Hot

Super Brand Day and Lightning Deals Center keep their doors open during the last three days of this thrilling sales campaign.

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762899/Banggood_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro named Banggood Spring Trendy Festival Discover fun this spring when Banggood Announces Details of Its 2022 Spring Trendy Festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, aumentano gli indigenti nel 2022
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 8 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Stop importazioni di petrolio russo"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte: vertici restano congelati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef: "Situazione bambini sempre più disperata"
News to go
Per 8 marzo Milano in piazza contro guerra e per le donne
News to go
Torna la Champions League
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza