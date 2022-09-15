Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:44 Federer lascia, Zugarelli: "Smette un maestro"

16:41 Federer si ritira, Pietrangeli: "Il più grande"

16:38 Piovella (Soi): "Obbligare la politica a occuparsi della vista"

16:31 Ucraina, Von der Leyen a Kiev: "Ue al vostro fianco finché necessario"

16:29 Federer annuncia ritiro, Barazzutti: "Lascia segno indelebile nel tennis"

16:26 Federer-Nadal, Roger contro Rafa per 40 volte

16:20 Dl Aiuti, si vota alla Camera: 'quasi' pienone per ultima seduta

16:19 In Fondazione Prada convegno e mostra su malattie neurodegenerative

16:08 Elezioni Fisi, presentato a Roma programma elettorale di Falez: 'abbiamo progetti concreti'

16:08 Federer si ritira, i numeri del re del tennis: tornei, vittorie, record

15:44 Catania, precipita da impalcatura: muore 38enne

15:39 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.611 contagi: 770 casi a Roma

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DISCOVER THE 2022 WISE AWARDS WINNERS

15 settembre 2022 | 14.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six pioneering projects addressing global educational challenges have been recognized by WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, for their positive contribution to education and society. The 2022 WISE Awards winners are:

 

Opportunity EduFinance by Opportunity International (USA) helps children access quality schools through social finance. It provides technical assistance to financial institutions to launch and grow Education Finance Portfolios; and trains the schools in those portfolios to become more financially sustainable and to increase the quality of education over time.

Educating for Wellbeing by AtentaMente (Mexico) focuses on adult social and emotional competency (SEC) development, by promoting educators' wellbeing and building caring environments in the classroom and school, thus providing students with a protective learning environment. In three years, 12,500 preschool principals, teachers and educational authorities have trained in EW.

Childcare Social Franchising by Kidogo (Kenya) was developed to support women as entrepreneurs to run their own early childhood centers, enabling young children to receive quality, affordable education and care. Kidogo is now the largest childcare network in Kenya, with 750+ franchises reaching ~16,000 children.

Remake Learning (USA) connects students with learning experiences that cultivate creativity and imagination in and outside of the classroom. It is a peer network of over 1,200 members that brings educators and innovators together to create engaging learning opportunities for students -- and then supports them as they navigate rapid social and technological change.

The Internet Free Education Resource Bank by Education Above All (Qatar) is a universally accessible collection of technology-free and low-resource requiring project-based learning resources for a student-led approach to learning. This adaptive solution has reached 827,000+ learners in 14+ countries with 30+ partners, including marginalised learners in refugee settlements, remote rural communities, and underserved urban contexts.

Climate Change Problem Solvers by Reap Benefit Foundation (India) developed the Solve Ninja platform to activate action-oriented youth and 21st century skills through local actions. Leveraging the power of grassroots mobilization, technology and action-driven communities, 112,018+ Solve Ninjas have taken 94,000+ actions linked to climate and civic issues nationally.

The winners of the WISE Awards will be celebrated in Doha in an exclusive ceremony. In addition to visibility and networking opportunities as part of the WISE Community, each winner will receive $20,000 (US).

For more information: http://www.wise-qatar.org/wise-awards

For media inquiries: Lina Lahlou, lina.lahlou@wise.org.qa

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA AltroAltro addressing global educational challenges recognized by WISE been recognized WISE Awards
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola e Covid, "piano riaperture inadeguato"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, regole per voto italiani all’estero
News to go
Capri, tariffe taxi fuori controllo: decine di multe
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Champions League, bene Milan e Napoli: male la Juve
News to go
Elisabetta, feretro a Westminster Hall: l'omaggio dei sudditi
News to go
Morto Ken Starr, il procuratore del Sexgate di Bill Clinton
News to go
Scuola, sempre più i libri acquistati online
News to go
Appalti truccati in trasporti sanitari, 5 arresti a Pavia
News to go
Cristoforetti sarà comandante della Stazione spaziale internazionale
News to go
Papa: "Limitare corsa ad armamenti, convertire spese belliche in aiuti"
News to go
Mattarella in visita sulla portaerei Cavour
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza