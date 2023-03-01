Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Discover the Power of AIoT with Cervoz at Embedded World 2023

01 marzo 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz Technology, a leading supplier of industrial-grade storage and memory solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Embedded World event in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 14 to 16, 2023. Visitors to Hall 1, Booth 1-401 will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments from Cervoz and to experience the company's cutting-edge products and solutions in person, including their military-grade SSDs, solutions for transportation, and factory automation.

At Embedded World, Cervoz will showcase its latest innovations in high-performance storage and compact solutions, with a focus on applications in industrial automation, military, and transportation markets. The product lineup will include a High-Performance NVMe Gen4x4 SSD (T441), a 176-layer TLC SSD (T383), a DDR5 5600 DIMM/SO-DIM  memory module, and modular expansion cards including PoE+ Ethernet PCIe Expansion Cards with M12/RJ45 Connectors and Wireless Modular Expansion card with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

Cervoz is focused on delivering state-of-the-art storage solutions to cater to the demands of industrial, military, and factory automation applications and transportation solutions for the rapidly expanding ITS market. The company's military-grade SSDs(M339) feature the highest level of ruggedness, incorporating multi-layered data protection and AES 256-bit encryption to secure confidential information. In addition, these SSDs comply with the stringent MIL-STD-810G standards, ensuring they are highly resistant to shock and vibrations. Cervoz's transportation solutions utilize advanced edge computing and intercommunication capabilities to improve traffic congestion and safety in smart cities.

Cervoz recognizes the growing importance of factory automation and its critical role in industrial applications. That's why the company offers cutting-edge storage solutions designed for factory automation that leverage AIoT and 5G technologies. By integrating these technologies, Cervoz helps automate the production process, enhance efficiency and productivity, and reduce operational costs.

The Embedded World event is an excellent opportunity for Cervoz to showcase its products and connect with customers and partners worldwide. Visitors to the Cervoz booth will have the opportunity to learn more about the company's products and solutions, as well as its vision for the future of the embedded components industry.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Cervoz booth at Embedded World. Come and experience the latest developments in embedded components for the industrial PC, military, factory automation, and transportation markets!

For more information, please visit www.cervoz.com or contact info@cervoz.com.

About Cervoz

Headquartered in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology supplies embedded components for the industrial PC market. The company has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing high-performing memory and storage solutions for industrial applications.

Contacts

Media: marketing@cervoz.comSales: sales@cervoz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006572/Cision_Banner_2023_EW_1920x1080_300dpi.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discover-the-power-of-aiot-with-cervoz-at-embedded-world-2023-301752688.html

