Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 17:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:30 Maneskin e Iggy Pop insieme per 'I wanna be your slave'

17:14 Covid oggi Fvg, 133 contagi: bollettino 4 agosto

17:07 Terza dose vaccino, Oms chiede una moratoria

16:42 Studente morto a Pisa, nessun colpo di pistola sul cadavere

16:36 Covid oggi Emilia-Romagna, 495 contagi e un decesso: bollettino 4 agosto

16:30 Superbonus 110%, arriva il modello unico Cila: le novità

16:18 **Digitale: al G20 Trieste prima dimostrazione comunicazione quantistica anti hacker**

15:47 Green Pass Italia, Crisanti: "Su autobus meglio mascherina Ffp2"

15:46 Tokyo 2020, Lupo-Nicolai fuori ai quarti nel beach volley

15:18 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 126 contagi: bollettino 4 agosto

15:11 WhatsApp, arrivano foto e video 'a scomparsa'

15:09 Variante Delta, Ema: "Ciclo completo vaccino è efficace"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Discovering Mysteries: new season of the Hainan nature documentary launched

04 agosto 2021 | 17.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, the second season of the short documentary series Discovering Mysteries, which shines a light on the ecological and cultural geography of China's southernmost Hainan island, was officially released. The new season explores the mangrove forests, the wetlands, and the tropical rainforests around the island, as well as taking a close look at the mysterious, rare species living there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cAKEZ6OVFc

Click on the video to watch the first episode, starring the adorable Soldier Crab!

The first episode of the new season, titled "Mudflat Crab Army", takes viewers into the fascinating world of the Soldier Crabs living on a mudflat in the mangrove forests of Danzhou, located on the northwest part of the island.

A Soldier Crab on a mudflat in Danzhou Bay, Hainan Island, China. (Video screenshot)

 

A Lesser Sand Plover catches a Soldier Crab on a mudflat in Danzhou Bay, Hainan Island, China. (Video screenshot)

In the first season of Discovering Mysteries, which came out in May 2020, the film crew went deep into the forests of Yinggeling, Wuzhishan, and many other locations to film insects emerging from their larval phases and flying away from the surface of the water, Weaver Ants building their nests, White-crowned Forktails raising their chicks, a Leopard Gecko eating a cockroach, a leaf insect that is almost indistinguishable from a real leaf, and many more fascinating scenes.

The second season consists of 24 episodes, each running around 4 minutes, and will focus on the tiny creatures who live in the mangrove forest, the wetlands, Baihualing, and the rainforests of Wuzhishan, as well as Jiaxi and the Exianling nature reserve. Stay tuned to view the upcoming episodes on the official website of Hainan International Media Center (www.hicn.cn) or its Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCXaxF-wOJlaxPLjQK5W4uKA).

The short documentary series Discovering Mysteries reveals the beauty and richness of the amazing natural environment of Hainan, focusing on nature, ecological protection, and scientific research, and giving viewers a look inside the natural ecology of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the many plant and animal species native to the island, and the achievements of the national ecological culture pilot zone.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cAKEZ6OVFc  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588271/image1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588272/image2.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente the island stagione season as well as taking
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia oro ciclismo su pista con super Ganna
News to go
Cybersicurezza, via libera al decreto in Senato
News to go
Papa: "No compromessi sul Vangelo, non è merce da contrattare"
Tokyo 2020
Pellegrini eletta membro Cio: "Ho rotto tanto le balle agli atleti italiani..." - Video
News to go
Vaccino covid, verso terza dose in diversi paesi
News to go
Blitz dei Nas negli stabilimenti balneari, uno su tre irregolare
News to go
Amministrative 2021, si vota il 3 e 4 ottobre
Olimpiadi
Tokyo 2020, Tamberi atterra a Fiumicino: applausi e abbracci - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, crolla il tasso di positività
News to go
Incentivi auto, bonus in arrivo anche per l'usato
News to go
Pochi soldi, frenata per le vacanze degli europei
News to go
Consob, aumenta la ricchezza degli italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza