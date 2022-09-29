Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:43
comunicato stampa

Discovery Life Sciences Appoints Chief Scientific Officer to Drive Company's Rapid Global Expansion of Biomarker Services

29 settembre 2022 | 14.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced that Suso J. Platero, Ph.D., has joined the company as its chief scientific officer. Dr. Platero brings over two decades of executive leadership in building and managing biomarker development organizations at leading pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.

Dr. Platero's extensive experience in precision medicine, oncology, and diagnostic and drug development will significantly enhance Discovery's genomic, proteomic, and cell-based tissue biomarker services, as well as the company's market-leading cell and gene therapy (CGT) product and service offerings.

"Dr. Platero has built and led incredibly successful teams for top industry players through the discovery and development process, and we are elated to have him join the Discovery team to advance our biomarker expertise," said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery. "Our strategy is to acquire and use leading-edge technology to rapidly advance our client's research and development of groundbreaking targeted therapies faster and more cost-effectively. Dr. Platero will play a vital role in helping us accelerate our capabilities even further beyond our competition."

Before joining Discovery, Dr. Platero served as vice president of biomarkers, imaging, and diagnostics at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Vertex, he designed and led the development of a Biomarker Solution Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Immuno-Oncology, and Oncology at Labcorp. Additionally, his prior experience includes management of oncology translational research teams at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and the Clinical Biomarkers team at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"Discovery is uniquely dedicated to providing scalable, end-to-end solutions for clients to accelerate their precision oncology programs," said Dr. Platero. "I am excited to be a part of this exceptional team. This company has rapidly grown to become the unrivaled leader in providing biospecimens, cell and gene therapy starting material, and expert multi-omic technologies and services needed to accelerate biomarker and targeted therapeutic development across the globe."

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions. 

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we offer one of the largest recallable donor pools, Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade (GMP) fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any scale from start to finish. 

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1910389/Discovery_Life_Sciences_Platero.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discovery-life-sciences-appoints-chief-scientific-officer-to-drive-companys-rapid-global-expansion-of-biomarker-services-301636484.html

articoli
in Evidenza